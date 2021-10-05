Penn Staters were facing off against each other all over the NFL in Week 4.

Two games on the slate featured former Nittany Lions pitted against each other on Sunday.

One game finished in overtime, while the other finished with a 10-point margin — both featuring three touchdowns scored by former Nittany Lions.

Here are the biggest storylines from the NFL involving former Penn Staters from Week 4.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The New York Giants were still in search of their first win of 2021 when they visited the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Thanks in large part to Saquon Barkley, the Giants left the Superdome with a one in the win column.

The Penn State legend had easily his best game since returning from an injury in 2020, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The running back scored one of his two touchdowns in overtime, lifting his team to a 27-21 victory.

.@saquon calls GAME for the @Giants 😲Is it safe to say that he’s back yet? pic.twitter.com/grAOMrlV0O — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 3, 2021

Barkley’s six-yard touchdown run capped a 75-yard drive that took nine plays and spanned just over five minutes.

The former Penn Stater’s other touchdown came in the fourth quarter, coming up clutch on the receiving end of a 54-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones.

.@saquon is HYPED after a longgggggg touchdown for the @Giants 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hiDMBbNuE2 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 3, 2021

Barkley took 13 carries for 52 yards while also receiving five passes for 74 yards on the day in New York’s victory.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Though Juwan Johnson found himself on the losing side of the overtime game against the Giants, he found the end zone as well.

Transitioning from wide receiver to tight end after joining the Saints, Johnson got his team on the board with 23 seconds left in the first half by scoring his second-career touchdown, evening the score at 7-7.

Johnson’s 15-yard touchdown reception — his second of the year — was one of his two catches in Sunday’s contest. The other went for five yards.

A former wide receiver at Penn State and Oregon, Johnson has caught six passes for 61 yards so far in 2021.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

From one matchup of former Penn Staters to another, Allen Robinson enjoyed a victory as the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday.

His stats don’t tell the whole story, though, as Robinson made a pair of highlight-reel catches during the game.

Robinson finished the game as the Bears’ second-leading receiver, catching three passes for 63 yards, including one that went for 28 yards.

Allen Robinson doing Allen Robinson things, nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/ZZ8oKtfLvz — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 3, 2021

The 28-yard reception came with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter when the Bears held a 21-7 advantage.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Robinson ranks second on the team with 149 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

On the opposite sideline, Amani Oruwariye turned in a solid performance as the Detroit Lions dropped to 0-4.

The cornerback finished the game with six tackles, tied for first on the team, including four solo.

Oruwariye also caught his second interception of the season, which came with just over a minute left in the first half and with the Lions down by 14 points.

Tip drill ‼️@AmaniO will take that one for the @Lions pic.twitter.com/DbOwwEhg99 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 3, 2021

The former Penn Stater has 11 tackles, including eight solo, and two interceptions on the season, the only two for the Lions in 2021.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ struggles at home continued as they dropped a 27-17 decision to the Indianapolis Colts.

However, Mike Gesicki stayed consistent, completing his third-straight game with over 40 receiving yards.

The tight end finished second on the team in receiving against the Colts, catching five passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.

oh @mikegesicki got that clutch gene huh pic.twitter.com/SZYWhG83cu — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 3, 2021

Gesicki’s first score of the season came with over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, converting a fourth-and-goal with a one-yard pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The former Penn Stater ranks third on the team with 184 receiving yards.

