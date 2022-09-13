While Penn State’s current football team posted a strong performance in Week 2, the team’s predecessors performed just as well, maybe even better, in the NFL’s opening weekend.

Several former Nittany Lions made their mark on the gridiron starting Thursday night, and even a couple of the rookies were NFL-ready and posted strong performances in their big-league debuts.

Here are the most notable performances by former Penn State players in Week 1.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley has had an injury-riddled career with the Giants over the past few years, missing 22 games over the past four seasons.

However, Barkley seemed like his old self in New York’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The former Nittany Lion ran the ball 18 times for 164 yards and a touchdown, good for 9.1 yards per carry, while also catching six balls for an additional 30 yards. Barkley also scored the Giants’ game-winning two-point conversion in the final minutes, eluding a Titans’ defender and diving for the score.

Saquon with the two-point conversions for the lead 😏Mean mugging after the score, too 😤 pic.twitter.com/8iPLIl3Me0 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 11, 2022

Headlined by a 68-yard run, Barkley displayed the elusiveness he had while in a Penn State uniform, as he juked several defenders over the course of the game.

It’s only been one week, but as of right now, Barkley is the NFL’s leading rusher.

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons was 2021’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he followed that up with a great defensive performance in Week 1.

Although the Cowboys fell to the Buccaneers, Parsons sacked Tom Brady two times in his 2022 debut. He also tallied five tackles in the contest.

Micah Parsons wears No. 11. 1+1=2Micah Parsons has sacked Tom Brady two times today pic.twitter.com/uFkEv9qAqR — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 12, 2022

Parsons has made a name for himself as one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in just his second season. The former Nittany Lion’s two-sack performance gives him potential to improve on his 13-sack season a season ago.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Washington Commanders

Barkley wasn’t the only former Nittany Lion to register a game-winning score, as Jahan Dotson scored the Washington Commanders’ game-winning touchdown in his NFL debut.

The No. 16 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft showed why he was a first-round pick in Week 1. The rookie receiver caught three passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns and also ran the ball once for a 10-yard loss.

Dotson’s first touchdown happened early in the second quarter after he beat his defender on a short post route inside the 10-yard line. The go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes remaining was a 24-yard strike on an out-and-up near the sideline. Dotson was able to haul in the pass despite being blanketed by the Jaguars’ defender.

Dotson, who’s built a good rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz over the offseason, looks to be a touchdown target for Wentz already.

Jaquan Brisker, safety, Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker fell down NFL Draft boards a little bit and eventually was selected No. 48 overall by the Chicago Bears. Brisker is already making teams regret passing on him, and it’s been one week.

In his NFL debut against the 49ers, Brisker was a cornerstone for the Bears’ defense and made his presence felt early on with a first-quarter fumble recovery.

It didn’t take long for Jaquan Brisker to make an impact for the @ChicagoBears 💪 pic.twitter.com/nshBJfZIy7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 11, 2022

Brisker also played well in coverage. In 36 coverage snaps, the former Penn Stater only allowed one catch for two yards. Brisker also added four tackles on the day.

Brisker could easily end up being the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft based on his Week 1 performance.

Nick Scott, safety, Los Angeles Rams

Nick Scott has a nose for the football. As a safety, that skill goes a long way.

In the Rams’ Thursday night NFL-opening matchup against the Bills, Scott gave Buffalo running back James Cook his “Welcome to the NFL” moment and forced a fumble early in the second quarter.

Nick Scott helps force the second @RamsNFL turnover of the night 💪 pic.twitter.com/cmaRmGfDCi — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 9, 2022

On top of his hard-hitting fumble, Scott also broke up a pass and tallied seven tackles.

Los Angeles lost the game by a long shot in the end, losing 31-10, but Scott’s performance was one of the team’s lone bright spots.

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

It was a great weekend for Penn State running backs, current or former, and Miles Sanders was no exception.

In the Eagles’ 38-35 win over the Lions, Sanders ran 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. Sanders also added nine yards on two receptions.

Sanders’ performance was a positive sign after a down year in 2021. The former Nittany Lion’s touchdown was his first since the 2020 season as he wasn’t able to find paydirt a season ago.

This TD was a long time coming for @BoobieMilesXXIV. He has the Eagles on top 🦅 pic.twitter.com/QDIiPNqjSg — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 11, 2022

Sanders is averaging 7.4 yards per carry to start the 2022 season. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Eagles call his number more often.

Blake Gillikin, punter, New Orleans Saints

Special teams matters, and Blake Gillikin delivered for the Saints on Sunday.

The third-year punter punted the ball five times for a whopping 54.4 yards per punt, good for No. 2 in the NFL, with a long of 59 yards. One punt was downed inside the 20.

The Saints were able to overcome a 26-10 deficit against the Falcons to win 27-26, and Gillikin’s ability to flip the field allows that to happen.

Jordan Stout, punter, Baltimore Ravens

Penn State’s special teams Swiss Army Knife has moved on to the big leagues.

Jordan Stout punted six times in the Ravens’ season opener against the Jets. Stout averaged 48.5 yards per punt with a long of 64 yards. Three of his punts were pinned the Jets inside the 20.

While Stout no longer has to handle kicking duties like he did with the Nittany Lions, his combination of power and accuracy makes the Ravens’ special teams unit one of the best in the NFL alongside veteran kicker Justin Tucker.

Arnold Ebiketie, defensive end, Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie spent one season at Penn State, but it was enough to lift his draft stock to the No. 38 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ebiketie made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Saints and was able to record his first career sack. Ebiketie also notched one tackle against New Orleans.

The Falcons finished dead last in the NFL in sacks last season, so Ebiketie’s sack is a welcomed sight in Atlanta.

