Super Wild Card Weekend kicked off on Saturday for the NFL as six teams punched their tickets to the divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs.

Several former Penn Staters played in these games — some appearing in the first NFL playoff games of their professional careers.

Here’s how former Nittany Lions fared in their Wild Card Weekend matchups.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers used a strong first half to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 on Sunday, sending the former to the divisional playoff game on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Robbie Gould accounted for 11 of the 49ers’ points between extra point and field goal attempts.

The kicker nailed all three of his attempted field goals — the longest going for a season-best 53 yards — and two extra point attempts.

In his 17th NFL season, Gould made 20 of his 23 field goal attempts for an 86.96% made field goal percentage.

The former Penn Stater spent 2005-2015 with the Chicago Bears before spending the 2016 season with the New York Giants — Gould landed with the 49ers in 2017.

Kevin Givens, San Francisco 49ers

Another former Penn Stater enjoyed the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys.

Kevin Givens made four tackles against the Cowboys and added a pass deflection, a quarterback hit and half of a sack, his first sack credit this season.

The defensive tackle has accumulated 21 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss so far this season.

Givens was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending his two NFL seasons in San Francisco.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Scoring a touchdown in three of the four quarters on Saturday wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs as the former fell 42-21.

Saturday’s contest also marked the final one of Pat Freiermuth’s rookie season.

The tight end caught four out of five passes he was targeted with, finishing with 25 receiving yards, a long catch of nine yards and an average of 6.3 yards per catch.

Freiermuth finished his rookie season with 497 receiving yards and had a team-second-best seven touchdowns. He also turned in an average of 8.3 yards per reception.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling to the reigning Super Bowl champions 31-15 on Sunday.

Miles Sanders took seven carries for 16 yards, averaging 2.3 yards per carry with a long run of 14 yards, while also adding three receptions for 12 yards.

The running back finished his third NFL season with 770 rushing yards and 170 receiving yards.

Through three NFL seasons, Sanders has 2,439 rushing yards, 864 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, although he didn't find the end zone once in the 2021-22 season.

Sanders was drafted in the second round with the 53rd overall pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Another former Nittany Lion’s rookie season wrapped up on Saturday following a loss.

The Cowboys’ Micah Parsons finished with 10 total tackles, including one for loss, against the 49ers.

The linebacker racked up 94 total tackles and 13 sacks — setting a franchise rookie record — in his first professional season to go along with three forced fumbles and three pass deflections.

A breakout rookie season earned Parsons a starting spot in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, two NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors and a spot on the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie team alongside fellow former Penn Stater Odafe Oweh.

Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams earned a spot in the divisional round courtesy of a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Nick Scott turned in a solo tackle and a pass defensed in a game where the Rams’ secondary limited the Cardinals’ offense to 137 passing yards.

The safety has 48 total tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions so far in the 2021-22 season.

A seventh round selection by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft, Scott has 72 total tackles through three seasons.

Carl Nassib, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders saw their season come to an end on Saturday, falling 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carl Nassib made three tackles in the loss, bringing his season totals to 16 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The defensive end wrapped up his sixth NFL season and his second with the Raiders on Saturday. Nassib was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, spending two seasons there before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018-19.

