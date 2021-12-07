Nittany Lions in the NFL | Offensive players lead bevy of strong Week 13 performances

Week 13 of the NFL season featured a plethora of standout performances from former Penn Staters on the offensive side of the ball.

Two tight ends, two running backs and one wide receiver led their teams statistically, while a defensive player found himself enjoying his team’s first win of the 2021 season.

Check out how these former Nittany Lions made impacts for their teams in Week 13.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a 17-point fourth quarter to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 in comeback fashion on Sunday.

The win ended a three-game winless skid for the Steelers, and Pat Freiermuth caught what proved to be the game-winning catch with under two minutes remaining in the game.

The tight end hauled in a pass from Ben Roethlisberger on a two-point conversion, which were the Steelers’ last points of the contest. Despite the Ravens scoring a touchdown on their next possession, they couldn’t convert a two-point conversion of their own to take the lead.

Freiermuth caught the ball three out of four times he was targeted, finishing with 26 receiving yards, including one that went for 17 yards and an average of 8.7 yards per catch.

The former Penn Stater has 353 receiving yards and six touchdowns thus far in his rookie NFL season.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their win streak to three games on Sunday when they beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-17.

Chris Godwin led the Buccaneers with 143 receiving yards on 15 catches. He also contributed in the run game, taking one carry for nine yards.

This is the third time Godwin has led the team in receiving yards in 2021.

The wide receiver leads his team with 949 receiving yards on 82 receptions, averaging 11.6 yards per catch and scoring five touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continued their hot streak on Sunday, extending their win streak to five games with a 20-9 victory over the New York Giants.

Mike Gesicki continued to make an impact in the Dolphins’ pass game, hauling in seven catches for 46 yards, including one that went for 17 yards and an average of 6.6 yards per catch.

The tight end ranks second on the team with 642 receiving yards — he averages 10.9 yards per catch and has scored two touchdowns in 2021.

Through his fourth NFL season, Gesicki has 2,117 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Despite not being on the winning sideline of Sunday’s matchup between the Dolphins and the Giants, Saquon Barkley still turned in a game-leading performance.

After missing Weeks 6-9 due to an ankle injury, Barkley returned to help his team’s run game and turned in the highest number of rushing yards against the Dolphins since coming back from that injury.

The running back took 11 carries for a game-high 55 rushing yards, averaging five yards per carry and taking one for 23 yards.

Barkley also contributed in the pass game, catching six passes for 19 yards.

The former Penn Stater has 315 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Despite falling behind early and playing with their backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles made it back into the win column by defeating the New York Jets 33-18 on Sunday.

Another former Penn State running back made an impact for the winning squad, whose run game saw increased usage when he was out with an injury from Weeks 8-10.

Miles Sanders turned in game-highs in carries and rushing yards with 24 and 120, respectively, averaging five yards per carry and taking one for 34 yards.

The running back also caught three passes for 22 yards.

Sanders ranks second on the team with 578 rushing yards on 112 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions found themselves in the win column for the first time this season on Sunday when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 29-27, courtesy of a 20-point second quarter and a game-winning touchdown as time expired in the game.

Amani Oruwariye turned in another strong performance for the Lions as he continues to be a fixture in the secondary.

The cornerback made seven tackles, including one for a loss, bringing his season totals to 37 solo tackles.

Oruwariye leads his team with five interceptions through 12 games.

