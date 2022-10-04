Penn State struggled a little bit in its 17-7 win over Northwestern, but its NFL alumni didn’t struggle at the highest level.

A plethora of former Nittany Lions showed out for their respective teams in Week 4 of the NFL season on offense, defense and special teams.

Here are the best performances from the Penn Staters from the fourth week of NFL action.

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders exploded in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 29-21 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars under a familiar Pennsylvania downpour.

Sanders carried the ball for a career-high 27 times in the contest and tied his career high in both rushing yards and touchdowns, finishing with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as he shined through gloomy conditions.

Penn Staters are showing out today 🤩Now it’s @BoobieMilesXXIV’s turn pic.twitter.com/a4QTvSh1Jl — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 2, 2022

Sanders’ career day places him No. 3 in the NFL in rushing yards, currently tallying 356 yards. Former teammate Saquon Barkley is currently leading the NFL.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Barkley looks like he’s back to his old self.

In the New York Giants’ 20-12 win against the Chicago Bears, Barkley eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the second time this season, posting 146 rushing yards on a whopping 31 carries.

Although Barkley wasn’t able to find the end zone on either the rushing or receiving end, his performance put him over the edge as the NFL’s leader in rushing yards so far.

Barkley even dabbled at Wildcat quarterback on Sunday after both of the Giants’ Nos. 1 and 2 got injured.

Saquon Barkley was playing QUARTERBACK today after the Giants’ Nos. 1 and 2 both got hurt. What can’t he do?? pic.twitter.com/sxTfQUIBYm — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 2, 2022

Pat Freiermuth, tight end, Pittsburgh Steelers

On a day where the Pittsburgh Steelers split reps at quarterback, Pat Freiermuth offered a consistent target in the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.

Freiermuth hauled in seven receptions for 85 yards in the loss, which accounted for more than a third of his total receiving and reception output for the whole season so far.

The second-year tight end has totaled 18 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Jaquan Brisker, safety, Chicago Bears

While Barkley torched the Bears’ defense on the ground, Jaquan Brisker still registered a solid performance in the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Brisker combined for five total tackles and a sack in the Bears’ fourth game of the season.

The rookie safety has already gotten involved physically, posting 25 total tackles through Week 4.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Washington Commanders

Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn’t had trouble finding the end zone in his debut NFL season, and that wasn’t any different in the Washington Commanders’ 25-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Dotson is currently tied for No. 1 in the NFL in receiving touchdowns after tacking on his fourth of the season against Dallas. The former Penn Stater finished with three receptions for 43 yards and a score.

Jahan Dotson is an absolute touchdown machine 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/1i20GH5G6U — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 2, 2022

Dotson got a tough break, leaving with injury against the Cowboys. Coach Ron Rivera said Monday it’s possible his star rookie could miss some time.

DaQuan Jones, defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills

Defensive tackle isn’t the most glorious position by any means, but former Nittany Lion defensive tackle DaQuan Jones performed well in the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite being lined up in the middle of the defensive line, Jones was able to corral Lamar Jackson for a half of a sack and also posted two tackles in the contest.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In his first game back since Week 1, Chris Godwin was looked at to the tune of 10 targets, which he turned into seven receptions for 59 receiving yards.

Godwin’s been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he sustained in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season opener against the Cowboys, but his Week 4 performance could be a stepping stone toward a productive rest of the season.

Blake Gillikin, punter, New Orleans Saints

Blake Gillikin didn’t see an exceptionally heavy workload in the New Orleans Saints’ London game against the Vikings. However, he still made the most of it.

The former Penn Stater punted four times for an average of 48.5 yards per boot, including a season-best 63-yard punt. One of his punts landed inside of the 20-yard line.

Gillikin is in a good punting situation on the Saints, as he ranks No. 4 in the league in total punts with 20 on the season.

K.J. Hamler, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

The former Nittany Lion speedster, K.J. Hamler, was finally able to flash his home run speed in the Denver Broncos’ 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hamler recorded his first and only catch of the 2022 campaign so far in Week 4 on a 55-yard deep ball from Russell Wilson. Hamler’s catch placed the Broncos inside the 5-yard line, where it was capped off with a Wilson rushing touchdown.

There goes K.J. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/EDnPCCucuO — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 2, 2022

Hamler’s workload has been thin so far, but he has the ability to extend opposing defenses.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE