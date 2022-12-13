While Penn State awaits its trip to the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, its NFL alumni took the field on Sunday for their respective teams.

It was a generally quiet weekend for the former Nittany Lions, with the exception of Miles Sanders, as only two Penn State products scored in Week 14 of the NFL season.

One of Penn State’s most notable alumni also posted one of his worst games of the 2022 season, although it wasn’t the only poor performance of the week.

Here are the most notable, for good and bad, performances by former Nittany Lions in Sunday’s NFL slate.

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders had a career day in the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants.

Sanders ran for a career-high 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 17 carries. He’s been on a tear through opposing defenses, as his career high comes two weeks after he ran for his previous career high of 143 yards.

Miles Sanders is a touchdown machine 🤑 pic.twitter.com/4hMfMa6dzt — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 11, 2022

Sanders has had a breakout season of sorts in his fourth NFL campaign. Through only 13 games played, Sanders has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

The Penn State product has also rushed for 11 touchdowns this season, which is two more than the nine career rushing touchdowns he tallied in his first three seasons.

Pat Freiermuth, tight end, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth was the only other former Nittany Lion to find the end zone in Week 14 of the NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steeler scored from 10 yards out in the final minutes of the Steelers’ 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

MUUUUUUUUUUTH 🙌@steelers are still in it 👀 pic.twitter.com/L3CDqkPmAh — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 11, 2022

Freiermuth caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in the rivalry game, adding on to his successful sophomore season. He’s No. 4 among all tight ends in receiving yards currently.

Freiermuth’s touchdown is only his second this season, but he has a few weeks to add to that before the playoffs start.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has been a solid weapon for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense over the course of the last few weeks. Week 14 wasn’t any different.

Godwin compiled five receptions for 54 yards but wasn’t able to find paydirt in the Buccaneers’ 35-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Most of Godwin’s production came on a 32-yard catch. Godwin’s other four receptions totaled 22 yards.

The former Penn State wide receiver was targeted nine times in the loss and has seen his number called more and more frequently as the season has gone on. In his last eight games, he’s been targeted at least 10 times in six of them.

Robbie Gould, kicker, San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould was on the winning side of the 49ers’ matchup with the Buccaneers, and his job was relatively easy.

Gould didn’t attempt a field goal, as all of San Francisco’s points came from touchdowns. Instead, Gould converted on his five extra point attempts in the blowout victory.

The former Nittany Lion placekicker improved his extra point percentage in the process. Thanks to his perfect 5-for-5 mark, Gould is currently 34-for-35 on extra point attempts this season.

DaQuan Jones, defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills

DaQuan Jones mans the defensive tackle spot for the Buffalo Bills, and on Sunday, he finally got his hands on the football.

The Penn State product recorded two total tackles and a run stuff in the Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets. However, his highlight was a fumble recovery in the third quarter after a Greg Rousseau strip sack.

The fumble recovery was the third of Jones’ career but his first since the 2016 season when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley was thoroughly outperformed by his former teammate Sanders in the Giants’ 48-22 loss to the Eagles.

While Sanders ran for a career high, Barkley struggled to find yardage all game, only rushing for 28 yards on nine carries. Most of Barkley’s production came through the air, as the former Penn State standout caught two passes for 20 yards as well.

Barkley’s 28 yards were his second-lowest rushing total this season.

Barkley has struggled over the last four games and hasn’t crossed the four-yards-per-carry mark since the Giants’ win against the Houston Texans on Nov. 13. He posted 3.1 yards per carry against the Eagles.

Despite the struggles, Barkley is No. 4 in the NFL with 1,083 rushing yards. He’ll look to get back on track on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Amani Oruwariye, cornerback, Detroit Lions

Amani Oruwariye struggled against the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the season, and it wasn’t any better the second time around in the Detroit Lions’ 34-23 win.

Oruwariye took over for an injured Jeff Okudah and didn’t exactly halt the Vikings’ passing offense, as Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and two touchdowns.

Oruwariye let up a 44-yard catch to Justin Jefferson in the third quarter as a part of Jefferson’s monster 11-catch, 223-yard outing. Of course, it was an overall bad showing from the Lions’ secondary, but Oruwariye certainly didn’t help that.

The former Penn State cornerback recorded five total tackles in the game.

