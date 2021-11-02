Week 8 of the NFL season featured multiple success stories for former Penn Staters.

One defensive star led his team in several statistics, two tight ends made game-changing plays and another receiver led his team’s offense.

Here are some standout performances from former Nittany Lions this past week’s NFL slate.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys extended their win streak to six games with a 20-16 comeback victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Rookie Micah Parsons turned in another standout performance for the NFC East-leading Cowboys.

The linebacker made a team-best 11 tackles, including 10 solo, and four tackles for loss against the Vikings while also landing one quarterback hit.

Parsons has started all seven games thus far in 2021, ranking second on the team with 42 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback against the Cleveland Browns, defeating their rival 15-10, despite losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half.

Pat Freiermuth scored the Steelers’ touchdown in the final frame on a two-yard reception with just over 11 minutes remaining, giving his team the lead and setting the final score.

The tight end finished with 44 receiving yards on four receptions, including one that went for 22 yards.

Freiermuth has 202 total receiving yards thus far in his rookie season, averaging 9.2 yards per catch and scoring two touchdowns.

Jesse James, Chicago Bears

Despite holding a fourth-quarter lead, the Chicago Bears fell to the San Francisco 49ers 33-22.

Jesse James found the endzone for the first time in 2021 during Sunday’s game and scored the first touchdown between both teams in the contest.

The tight end’s second-quarter tally on an eight-yard reception roughly three minutes into the frame gave the Bears a 10-3 lead.

James caught three passes for 38 yards against the 49ers, averaging 12.7 yards per catch and hauling in a long pass of 19 yards.

The former Penn Stater has 58 receiving yards so far in his first season in Chicago after playing two seasons with the Detroit Lions and four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers — the team that drafted him in 2015.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their second contest of the 2021 season on Sunday, as the New Orleans Saints overcame an injury to their starting quarterback to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions 36-27.

Despite ending up on the wrong side of the scoreline, Chris Godwin put together a strong performance for his team.

The wide receiver led his team with 140 receiving yards on eight catches — including one that went for 44 yards.

Godwin scored the first points of the game on a 12-yard touchdown reception midway through the first quarter.

The touchdown was Godwin’s fourth of the season, going along with a team-best 660 receiving yards in his fifth NFL season.

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

Punter Blake Gillikin found himself on the winning side of the matchup between the Buccaneers and Saints.

Gillikin punted three times for 158 yards against the Buccaneers, including a season-best punt that went for 63 yards.

The second-year NFL player has 30 punts on the season, totaling 1,489 yards with a 49.6-yard-per-punt average. He’s also landed 12 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.