Penn State rolled in its Week 7 White Out, and around the NFL, the former Nittany Lions did the same.

The Nittany Lions used their tight ends to score two touchdowns against Minnesota, putting up the most points in White Out history.

On National Tight Ends Day this past Sunday, former blue and white tight ends showed out, too.

Here’s a look at how former Penn State players did in Week 7 of action in the NFL.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

One of Penn State’s most recent tight ends drafted to the NFL, Pat Freiermuth, performed like he did back in Happy Valley.

On Sunday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, Freiermuth emerged as one of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s favorite targets.

Freiermuth hauled in eight receptions for 75 yards, leading the Steelers in receiving on the night.

The second-year tight end’s 75 yards were tied for his second most in a single game this season.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants kept things rolling with another come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley had another stellar performance with 24 carries for another 100-yard rushing game, his third of the season.

After Sunday’s game, the former Penn State back is just 14 yards shy of leading the NFL in rushing through seven games.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, again, is making his case for Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons and the Cowboys held one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, the Detroit Lions, to just six points, which was their second-lowest output of the season.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year had another sack, a tackle for loss and five total tackles. His sack caused a game-clinching fumble in the fourth quarter.

Parsons’ seven sacks are tied for the most in the NFL with San Fransisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive back Amani Oruwariye had another solid outing against a tough Dallas Cowboys offense.

Oruwariye came up with a fumble in the red zone to stop the Cowboys from scoring and, at that point, taking the lead away from the Lions.

Amani Oruwariye benefits from a crazy fumble for the @Lions 💪 pic.twitter.com/RUzPRwRrs8 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 23, 2022

The former Penn State corner racked up five tackles at the end of the game.

Mike Geisicki, Miami Dolphins

After a couple of games filled with griddying in the end zone, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Geisicki cooled off in his Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the win, Geisicki only had three receptions for 27 yards, but he did have a long 18-yard reception.

Geisicki has the third-most receiving yards on the team behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

