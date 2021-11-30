Nittany Lions in the NFL | Micah Parsons’ record day, running backs’ returns highlight Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL featured multiple former Penn Staters in Thanksgiving matchups.

One defensive standout turned in a record-setting day, while three offensive stars carved out impressive performances, and another saw himself contribute in a way he’s not used to.

Check out these standout performances from some former Nittany Lions.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 36-33 on Thanksgiving for their third loss in four games.

Despite taking the loss, Micah Parsons turned in a record-breaking performance in the first Thanksgiving Day game of his NFL career.

Parsons set the franchise’s record for sacks in a single season by a rookie when he sacked Derek Carr with under seven minutes left in overtime.

The linebacker accumulated five tackles, two tackles for loss and landed five quarterback hits.

Parsons leads the team with nine sacks and 52 solo tackles.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The New York Giants got back into the win column on Sunday with a 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his second game since returning from an ankle injury, Saquon Barkley made his presence known in the NFC East matchup.

The running back led his team with 13 carries and 40 rushing yards —including one that went for 32 yards in the second quarter.

After recovering from a knee injury from early 2020, Barkley played in the Giants’ first five games of 2021 before suffering an ankle injury in Week 9.

The former Nittany Lion has 260 rushing yards and two touchdowns through Week 12.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Another former Penn State running back played his second game after returning from injury on Sunday.

Despite finding himself on the losing side of Sunday’s contest between the Giants and Eagles, Miles Sanders contributed to his team’s attack on the ground.

Sanders took nine carries for 64 yards, including one that went for 27 yards for an average of 7.1 yards per carry.

After missing Weeks 8-10 with an ankle/foot injury, the running back rushed for 94 yards last week against the Saints.

Sanders has 458 rushing yards in 2021, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers extended their three-game losing streak on Sunday, falling 41-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pat Freiermuth scored the Steelers’ only touchdown of the contest, hauling in a 15-yard pass with under three minutes remaining in the game.

The tight end turned in 40 receiving yards on four catches against the Bengals.

Freiermuth has 40 catches, 327 receiving yards and six touchdowns thus far in his rookie season.

Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens extended their win streak to two games on Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns 16-10.

Six turnovers were committed between both teams, one of which was a fumble forced and recovered by Odafe Oweh.

Oweh forced the fumble from Browns’ wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who took a direct snap on the play in the first quarter, for his third forced fumble and second fumble recovery of the season.

The outside linebacker made two tackles, one sack and landed one quarterback hit against the Browns.

Oweh has 13 tackles and five sacks through Week 12 of his rookie season.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Despite another close contest, the Detroit Lions remain in search of their first win of the 2021 season after falling to the Chicago Bears 16-14 on Thanksgiving Day.

However, Amani Oruwariye still managed to make a highlight reel play and turn in a solid performance for the Lions.

The cornerback recorded his fifth interception of the season in the second quarter of Thursday’s contest, ending the Bears’ scoring threat and sending his team into halftime down by three points.

Oruwariye also made two tackles and broke up two passes against the Bears.

The former Penn Stater leads the Lions in interceptions and has 41 tackles in 2021.

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

A few weeks ago, Penn State decided to turn to trickery and run fake plays on a punt and a field goal.

While the fake field goal attempt failed, special teams standout Jordan Stout converted on a 21-yard pass to keep the Nittany Lions’ offense on the field against Michigan.

The New Orleans Saints attempted to do the same with former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin but didn’t enjoy the same success as the blue and white.

Gillikin’s attempted pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey fell incomplete, but he still turned in a solid performance in his usual role.

The former Nittany Lion punted five times for 235 yards in the 31-6 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. He averaged 47 yards per punt with a long of 53 yards.