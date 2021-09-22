Following a wildly entertaining Week 1 of NFL football, Week 2 found a way to match that excitement as teams are looking to get off to a desirable start.

Similar to Week 1, some former Penn State football stars contributed in big ways for their teams.

This week, though, there were a number of defensive standouts who found ways to make an impact on the game.

Here were the Nittany Lions who were most successful in Week 2.

Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

Former Penn State defensive end Odafe Oweh had his breakout NFL performance in front of a national audience on Sunday night.

With the Baltimore Ravens facing the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Oweh had three tackles and one tackle for loss, but he made a game-changing play with less than two minutes left in regulation.

On a second-down carry from Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was simply trying to run down the clock, Oweh made the play that gave the Ravens an opportunity for an upset win at home.

He got into the backfield and poked the ball free from Edwards-Helaire and proceeded to recover his own fumble, giving Baltimore the ball in great field position up 36-35.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense proceeded to run out the clock and converted a huge fourth down that sealed the victory and gave the team a huge first victory.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Over the last week, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

After starting at linebacker for Dallas in Week 1, Parsons was asked to play some defensive end after the loss of Pro Bowl edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence — something he hadn’t had much experience with since high school.

That lack of experience proved to be a non-factor, as the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native found a way to be incredibly productive in a big win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Parsons spent plenty of time in the Chargers’ backfield as he registered four quarterback hits, two tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in Dallas’ 20-17 victory.

The role for the No. 12-overall pick may continue to shift as the season goes on, but his versatility is something that Dan Quinn’s defense could desperately use after the unit’s massive struggles throughout last year.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defending Super Bowl champions are continuing to show why they are expected to make another run at a title in 2021.

The Buccaneers offense, including former Penn State wideout Chris Godwin, has been dominant over the team’s first two games.

In a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, Godwin caught four passes for 62 yards and scored a touchdown on a 12-yard strike from Tom Brady.

Godwin’s consistency has been critical to the success of Tampa Bay, as the former Nittany Lion paired with Mike Evans and Antonio Brown has become one of the best receiving groups in the NFL.

The offense and Godwin will face their toughest challenge of the year next week as they go to Los Angeles to play a Rams defense that is loaded with talent.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The progression of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley continued last Thursday night against the Washington Football Team.

After coming off an ACL tear from last season, New York has tried to manage the workload of its franchise running back to start the 2021 campaign.

In game No. 2 of the season, Barkley was able to break his first big run of the year early in the game on a 41-yard scamper up the sideline.

That was a positive sign for the former Penn State running back, despite finishing the game with just 57 yards on 13 carries.

Washington was able to defeat its division rival 30-29 on a field goal as time expired, as New York now tries to dig itself out of an 0-2 hole.

