Week 9 of the NFL season wasn’t kind to former Penn Staters’ teams. However, some managed to turn in strong performances.

One defensive star accumulated multiple tackles for loss, while another made two one-handed catches in his team’s second win of the season.

Take a look at how some former Nittany Lions performed during the past week in the NFL

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys snapped a six-game win streak on Sunday, falling to the Denver Broncos 30-16.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Micah Parsons turned in another strong performance.

The linebacker tied a career-high with 10 tackles, including three tackles for loss, while also tallying three quarterback hits and a team-best 2.5 sacks.

Parsons leads the team with 38 solo tackles and is tied for the lead with five sacks through the first eight games of his NFL career.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins found themselves back in the win column after defeating the Houston Texans 17-9 inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki made two highlight-reel catches against the Texans to help propel his team to a win.

The tight end caught four passes for 54 yards, including one that went for 18 yards, and averaged 13.5 yards per catch.

Gesicki leads the Dolphins with 529 receiving yards, and he’s found the end zone twice in 2021.

Carl Nassib, Las Vegas Raiders

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders fell to the New York Giants 23-16, dropping their record to 5-3 and snapping a two-game win streak.

Carl Nassib made the stat sheet in the loss and pushed his season totals to eight tackles and 1.5 sacks, appearing in every game thus far for his team.

The defensive end made three tackles, including one that went for a loss against the Giants.

Nassib is in his second season with the Raiders, spending the 2018-19 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2016-17 with the Cleveland Browns.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers suffered their first loss since Week 1, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7 without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adrian Amos helped the Packers’ defense hold Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense to an unimpressive offensive showing.

The safety tallied four total tackles for his team, bringing his season total to 53 stops.

This season is Amos’ third in Green Bay, previously spending four seasons with the Chicago Bears, and he’s started 97 games over his seven years in the NFL.

