Nittany Lions in the NFL | Former Penn State football tight ends, overtime wins highlight Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season wasn’t kind to many former Penn Staters’ teams.

Despite two overtime wins, lackluster team performances failed to put those who donned the blue and white on the victorious side of multiple contests.

However, some season-best performances and continued consistency made for some positive highlights.

Take a look at how former Nittany Lions performed during Week 6 matchups in the NFL.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers withstood a second-half surge from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and won the game 23-20 in overtime. A big-time strip sack from T.J. Watt led to a 36-yard, game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell.

The Steelers’ receiving core turned in 229 receiving yards, due in part to Pat Freiermuth’s continued consistency.

The tight end had the best game of his NFL career thus far, finishing second on the team with 58 receiving yards on seven catches, including one that went for 12 yards.

Freiermuth caught the ball every time he was targeted throughout Sunday’s contest.

The former Penn Stater has 158 yards on 18 receptions and one touchdown through the first six games of his rookie season.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20, courtesy of a 53-yard field goal as time expired that ended the Jaguars’ 20-game losing streak.

Although he was on the losing sideline, Mike Gesicki turned in his best performance of 2021.

The tight end led the Dolphins with a season-high 115 receiving yards on eight catches, averaging 14.4 yards per catch with a long reception of 32 yards.

Gesicki has 342 receiving yards and one touchdown on the season.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were shut out in two of four quarters in their 24-14 home loss against the Green Bay Packers, setting the former’s record to 3-2.

Allen Robinson led the Bears in receiving yards for the second time in 2021, catching four passes for 53 yards, including one for 20 yards.

The 53 receiving yards are Robinson’s second-highest total on the season, trailing only his 63-yard performance in Week 4 in the win against the Detroit Lions.

The wide receiver has 234 yards on 21 receptions so far in 2021, scoring one touchdown.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-22 on Thursday, dropping their record to 2-4.

Miles Sanders was the only running back to carry the football in Thursday’s contest, turning in a team-high 56 rushing yards on nine carries.

The former Penn Stater also got involved through the air, catching two passes for 10 yards.

Sanders has 270 rushing yards through the Eagles’ six games in 2021, but he’s still in search of his first touchdown.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

After starting 2021 with a road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys have found their groove, winning five straight games.

The most recent win came on the road against the New England Patriots, where the Cowboys won 35-29 in overtime fashion thanks to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.

Micah Parsons contributed on the other side of the ball for Dallas, making five tackles.

The linebacker has made 21 tackles and a team second-best 2.5 sacks so far in his rookie campaign.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

The Lions finished Week 6 still in search of their first win of the season.

Falling 34-11 to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday, the Lions’ overall record fell to 0-6.

However, Amani Oruwariye continued to lift his team in a big way despite ending up on the losing side.

The cornerback intercepted a pass from Joe Burrow with under three minutes left in the first quarter, giving his team excellent field position inside the Bengals’ 30-yard line, but the Lions’ offense failed to turn it into points.

Oruwariye’s interception against the Bengals was his third of the season, which leads his team.

The former Penn Stater made two tackles and had one pass defense in Sunday’s contest, bringing his season total to 21 tackles.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT