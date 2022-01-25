It was a wild weekend in the NFL with numerous former Nittany Lions standing out among some of the league’s best.

Thanks to the performances of some former stars, Penn State is set to continue its streak of being represented in every Super Bowl (except for five since 1967) in Super Bowl 56.

Six Nittany Lions entered the divisional round of the playoffs, but now just three remain.

Here’s a dive into how these Penn State alumni fared this weekend and who still remains moving forward.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

On the snowy grounds of Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers went toe to toe for a bid to the NFC Championship.

As one of the most lethal passing teams in the NFL, the Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, were forced to rethink their offensive game plan due to the inclement weather — deferring long pass plays for a number of short-yardage throws.

The 49ers, however, were in great position to break ahead of the Packers as a dominant running force, backed by special teams ace and former Nittany Lion Robbie Gould.

Although San Francisco’s 29 rushes failed to put the 49ers in the end zone, it put Gould in a position to kick field goals — and that he did.

With just 4:41 remaining in regulation, San Francisco returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to tie the game.

Gould returned to the field minutes later to hit a 45-yard game-winning field goal, sending Green Bay home with a final score of 13-10.

.@RobbieGould09’s golden moment 🌟🌟🌟 The Nittany Lion sends his @49ers to the NFC Championship with a last-second FG pic.twitter.com/NGoKT2NxG3 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) January 23, 2022

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

On the other side of the Packers’ loss was safety Adrian Amos, who enjoyed a great game in coverage despite the weather.

At the Green Bay 19-yard line with just over a minute remaining in the first half, San Francisco looked to be in good position to enter the half with some points on the board, whether by means of a touchdown or a Gould field goal.

That was until Jimmy Garoppolo opted to throw off balance toward tight end George Kittle, only to find the hands of Amos.

Despite the loss, the former Penn State safety tallied five tackles and a quarterback hit on top of his interception.

Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

Although originally joining the Penn State program as a running back, Nick Scott continued to make a name for himself at safety this past weekend against one of the league’s all-time greats.

Tom Brady had arguably one of the worst halves of his career in the first half of Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, thanks in part to Scott’s lockdown performance.

In the first half, Brady threw 10-for-22 for 112 yards and one interception, intended for Rob Gronkowski but taken away by Scott — his third interception of the season.

Former @PennStateFball player Nick Scott just intercepted Tom Brady in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/2kDs3pm8Go — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) January 23, 2022

Scott added five tackles and two passes defensed in the Rams’ 30-27 win over Tampa Bay.

Nick Scott making another huge play in coverage of Gronk pic.twitter.com/6XTcgk4e0P — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) January 23, 2022

“Any interception is great,” Scott told reporters after his interception of Brady. “[But] there definitely is another added level of pride any time you can get one off of him."

Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While one former Nittany Lion enjoyed a win and a strong performance Sunday, another didn’t in offensive tackle Donovan Smith.

Smith signed a 2-year, $31 million extension prior to this season. Against the Rams, though, Smith looked anything but worthy of this type of pay grade.

Matched up with 32-year-old outside linebacker Von Miller, Smith seemed careless on the left side, consistently letting Miller into the backfield for pressures on Brady.

On one occasion, Miller breezed past Smith with ease for a strip-sack, which Miller recovered himself.

Ryan Bates, Buffalo Bills

An up-and-coming talent in the NFL, Ryan Bates has shined with more opportunity over the past few weeks.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the story was no different.

At left guard, Bates matched up with three-time pro bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones, and he shut him down, holding Jones to just one tackle.

He picked up a starting spot on a struggling Buffalo offensive line near the end of the season and showed strong play on a consistent basis.

As NFL free agency starts up following this season, Bates should expect to see a number of teams interested in his employment — if the Bills don’t re-sign him, that is.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE