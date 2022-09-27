Penn State’s NFL alumni didn’t have an exciting NFL Sunday, contrary to the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan the day prior.

Two of Penn State’s biggest big league stars, Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons, matched up in a Monday night clash, and the others didn’t pick up the slack.

Here’s a look at how former Nittany Lions fared in the third week of NFL play.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth was the most productive pass catcher to come out of Penn State on Sunday.

The second-year tight end tallied two receptions for 41 yards in the Steelers’ 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Freiermuth has had a productive season in Pittsburgh so far from a tight end’s standpoint. After his Week 3 performance, the former Penn Stater has 11 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the two remaining undefeated NFL teams, but Miles Sanders’ Week 3 performance against the Washington Commanders wasn’t a prevalent factor of the team’s 24-8 win.

Sanders’ name was called a decent amount on Sunday, but the touches he did receive weren’t the most productive. Sanders toted the ball 15 times for 46 yards for an average of 3.1 yards per carry. His lone catch went for a loss of two yards.

Sanders has had a lot more success this season compared to last. Before this week, the former Penn State ball carrier had 30 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

The Nittany Lions’ former punting standout Blake Gillikin has been a consistent figure on the New Orleans Saints’ special teams unit.

In New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Gillikin punted the ball six times for an average of 47.5 yards per punt. Gillikin was able to place Atlanta inside the 20-yard line on two occasions.

Probably to the disappointment of Saints fans, Gillikin has punted at least five times in every game so far this season. Gillikin currently ranks No. 4 in the league with 16 punts this season.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Former Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye had an awful showing in the Detroit Lions’ NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oruwariye recorded nine tackles in the contest, including one tackle for loss, but that was negated by the fact he committed six penalties in coverage against the Vikings.

Oruwariye’s performance in Week 3 is unlike him, as the former Nittany Lion quickly climbed the ranks to be one of Detroit’s starting quarterbacks early in his career.

Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh posted a decent performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Ravens’ edge rusher compiled five total tackles, including three solo, in Baltimore’s 37-26 win over the Patriots.

Oweh hasn’t been able to get to the quarterback so far in 2022, but he has tallied 10 total tackles so far this season.

Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker has already made his presence felt on the NFL gridiron, and the rookie posted a decent performance once again versus the Texans in his third career game.

Brisker recorded six total tackles from the safety position in the Bears’ 23-20 win over the Texans.

The former Penn Stater has made Chicago’s No. 48 overall pick well worth it through the first three games. After his standout rookie debut, Brisker posted 10 total tackles last week as well.

RELATED