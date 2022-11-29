Penn State players showed up again in Week 12 of the Thanksgiving week of the NFL.

Week 12 was more offensively dominated, with a lot of players finding the end zone. On the defensive end, there were some former Penn Staters who made big impacts as well.

Here’s how the Nittany Lions did in Week 12 of the NFL.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been feasting all season and feasted even more on Thanksgiving Day.

The second-year linebacker helped the Cowboys pick up the Thanksgiving Day win to advance to 8-3 on the season, holding the top Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Parsons had three tackles, two for loss, and wrapped up New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones twice for two sacks.

Other than wrapping up Jones twice, he laid two licks on Jones to tie for the team lead with two quarterback hits.

Micah Parsons is ready for dessert 🥧 pic.twitter.com/eCZs008BOU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 25, 2022

Parsons made his case for Defensive Player of the Year again and is one sack behind New England Patriots Matthew Judon for the most sacks in the NFL.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

One of the biggest performances from a Penn Stater in Week 12 was from Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

In the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers, Sanders and the Eagles ran all over the Packers' defense.

Sanders broke multiple tackles for his first score of the night and powered his way through to cross the goal line to find the end zone again.

Miles Sanders for his second touchdown of the night ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Vl7jFJQ1gu — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 28, 2022

He finished second on the team in rushing with 143 yards on 21 carries, which was 14 yards shy of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Sunday night win over Green Bay was Sanders’ most yards rushing in a single game this season.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had another successful Sunday and is looking more and more like himself after dealing with injury in the offseason and battling with injuries throughout the early part of the season.

Godwin had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season and led the Buccaneers with 110 yards on 12 catches.

He also contributed to the win with a touchdown early in the game where he had to muscle his way to the goal line, showing that his injury is no longer a hindrance.

Chris Godwin kicks the day off with a TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ru1l0W69Of — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 27, 2022

Godwin now has two touchdowns in his last two games after not scoring all season.

The win over the Cleveland Browns pushed Tampa Bay into first place in the NFC South, giving the Buccaneers a playoff spot for the time being.

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is on a bit of a dry spell in the Giants’ back-to-back losses.

Barkley rushed for 39 yards in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys and had only 22 yards in the previous week’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

However, Barkley did find the end zone again, giving him seven touchdowns on the season.

Barkley has a more favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders at home to get back on pace.

Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott had a big-time play in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Late in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marched down the field to get Kansas City in the red zone while up 20-10.

Mahomes, on third-and-goal, dropped back to pass and fired over the middle of the end zone, trying to get the ball to tight end Travis Kelce.

On the run, Mahomes threw the pass short, and it ended up in the hands of Scott, who picked up his second interception of the season.

The Rams’ hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions are not looking great after moving to 3-8 on the season.

