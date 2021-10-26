Nittany Lions in the NFL | Former Penn State football pass catchers, defenders highlight Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season featured team-leading performances and a matchup between two former Penn Staters.

Two players led their teams in the passing game, another pair faced off against one another in an NFC matchup and one player helped his team extend a win streak.

Take a look at how these former Penn Staters performed in their Week 7 matchups.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their win streak to four games on Sunday, despite playing without two of their best pass catchers in Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccaneers outscored the Chicago Bears 38-3, a game in which Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw 600 career touchdown passes.

Chris Godwin led Tampa Bay in receiving yards against Chicago, catching eight passes for 111 yards, including one that went for 34 yards while averaging 13.9 yards per catch.

The wide receiver also caught his third touchdown of the season in the first quarter of Sunday’s contest for the Buccaneers’ second score of the game. He hauled in a four-yard pass from Brady through coverage.

Godwin leads his team in receiving yards with 520 on 42 receptions, averaging 12.4 yards per catch.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Sunday was National Tight Ends Day, and the Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki turned in another team-leading performance to celebrate.

Despite losing to the Atlanta Falcons 30-28 on a last-second field goal, Gesicki led the offensive attack for the Dolphins.

The tight end finished with a team-high 85 receiving yards, catching the ball seven out of eight times he was targeted.

Gesicki averaged 12.1 yards per catch and scored one touchdown, which came with just over five minutes left in the third quarter as Miami was mounting a late comeback.

The former Penn Stater leads his team in receiving yards with 427, scoring two touchdowns thus far in 2021.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Washington football team 24-10 at home, extending their win streak to six games.

Adrian Amos contributed to a stout defensive effort for the Packers, turning in six tackles and two passes defensed.

The safety is second on the team with 47 tackles in 2021.

The seven-year NFL veteran has started all but four games thus far in his career, notching 467 total tackles, eight interceptions and five sacks through 99 appearances.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina Panthers

Two former Penn Staters went head to head on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants faced off in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Despite ending up on the wrong side of a 25-3 score in favor of the Giants, Yetur Gross-Matos found success in Week 7.

The defensive end made three tackles against the Giants, bringing his current 2021 totals to six total tackles with three solo.

During his rookie season in 2020, Gross-Matos battled through injuries to make 12 appearances, finishing with 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Cam Brown, New York Giants

On the opposite sideline in Sunday’s matchup between the Panthers and the Giants, Cam Brown enjoyed a win and found success of his own in the latter’s win.

The linebacker made three tackles, including two solo, in the Giants’ win and his fourth appearance of the season.

Starting his NFL career in 2020, Brown has made 18 appearances and 15 total tackles.

