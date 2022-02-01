The matchup for Super Bowl LVI is set.

Following an eventful playoff picture that featured numerous upsets and close contests, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals clinched the NFC and AFC titles, respectively.

The Rams staged a fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 10 unanswered points in the frame to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

The AFC Championship needed overtime to determine a winner, and the Bengals completed the upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, courtesy of a 31-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.

Four former Penn Staters made appearances in the conference championships on Sunday. Two moved on to the Super Bowl, while two saw their season come to an end.

Here’s how Sunday’s matchups treated former Nittany Lions.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould sent the 49ers into the conference championship when he hit two field goals, including a 44-yard game-winner, against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

On Sunday, the former Nittany Lion was perfect yet again.

He nailed his only field goal attempt of the game as well as both extra point attempts.

Gould’s 38-yard field goal attempt came as time expired in the second quarter, giving his team a 10-7 lead heading into the locker room.

Sunday’s game capped the kicker’s 17th NFL season. Gould spent 2005-2015 with the Chicago Bears and played for the New York Giants in 2016 before he joined the 49ers in 2017.

The 2021-22 season marked the sixth playoff appearance of Gould’s career, a season in which he made 20-of-23 field goals with a season-long 53-yarder on Wild Card Weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kevin Givens, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers surrendered 337 receiving yards and 70 rushing yards to the Rams on Sunday.

Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked twice for 11 yards, and the 49ers landed nine quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.

Former Penn Stater Kevin Givens turned in one of those quarterback hits, going along with two tackles in the NFC championship.

The defensive lineman turned in 23 tackles, a forced fumble and half a sack in his second NFL season.

Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

For much of the regular season, Nick Scott found himself in a rotational role for the Rams.

However, the safety carved out a larger role in the postseason when the injury bug struck the Rams’ secondary.

Scott intercepted a pass from Tom Brady in the Rams’ win over the Buccaneers in the divisional round, and he turned in another strong performance on Sunday.

The former Penn Stater made six tackles and one pass defense in the NFC Championship, including a crucial hit with just over a minute left in the first half when he kept Deebo Samuel from catching a pass for a first down.

So far in his third NFL season, Scott has 26 tackles and two interceptions.

Grant Haley, Los Angeles Rams

At the start of the 2021 season, Grant Haley found himself on his third team in as many years when he landed in Los Angeles on the Rams practice squad in August.

Haley spent the preseason with the New Orleans Saints before being released and ultimately picked up by the Rams.

He didn’t find the stat sheet against the 49ers, but the defensive back was promoted to the active roster during the season and made five appearances with the Rams en route to clinching the NFC title and a berth in the Super Bowl.

Haley made 25 appearances and 12 starts through the 2018-19 seasons with the New York Giants — he accumulated 69 tackles and two pass deflections over the same span.

