Penn State fell to Ohio State 44-31, but the Nittany Lion alumni made the program proud on the professional level in the current Nittany Lions’ stead.

Multiple players who once donned the blue-and-white uniforms scored in their respective NFL cities in the eighth week of NFL play.

Here’s a look at the best performances from former Penn State football players this week.

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons could win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in his second season in the big leagues. He had another great game in the Dallas Cowboys’ 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

Parsons recorded arguably the play of the game on a 36-yard scoop and score after a David Montgomery fumble. After Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields jumped over Parsons, leaving him untouched, Parsons rumbled his way to the end zone to squander a Chicago comeback attempt.

A WILD TOUCHDOWN BY MICAH PARSONS 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/wxzCKAA7ox — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 30, 2022

Parsons also recorded four total tackles in the win. The Penn State product is now tied for third in the NFL with eight sacks and is tied for fifth with two forced fumbles.

Jaquan Brisker, safety, Chicago Bears

Parsons wasn’t the only former Nittany Lion to show up in the Bears-Cowboys game, as rookie safety Jaquan Brisker also stuffed the stat sheet.

Brisker recorded linebacker-esque stats in the Bears’ loss, tallying nine total tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Brisker built on his performance last week against the New England Patriots, where he intercepted his first career NFL pass. Through eight games, Brisker has recorded 51 total tackles, putting him on pace to eclipse the 100-tackle mark in his first professional season.

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders didn’t get a lot of opportunities, but the former Penn State ball carrier made the most of them when his number was called.

Sanders only ran the ball nine times in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 35-13 win versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking a season low so far. However, Sanders turned those carries into 78 yards and a touchdown.

Miles Sanders has the Birds rolling today 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/6r4p1MZG5F — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 30, 2022

Sanders’ 8.7 yards per carry was the highest single-game average he’s recorded this season, beating his previous best of 7.4 yards per carry in Week 1.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, Carolina Panthers

It might’ve taken eight weeks, but Yetur Gross-Matos got on the sack board in the Carolina Panthers’ 37-34 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Nittany Lion recorded a half of a sack in the loss to go along with six total tackles and a half of a tackle for loss.

Gross-Matos will try to build on his Week 8 success to try and improve on his 3.5 sacks he tallied last season.

Jordan Stout, punter, Baltimore Ravens

Rookie punter Jordan Stout punted four times in the Baltimore Ravens’ Thursday night 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, landing two of them inside the 20-yard line.

After Stout averaged a season-high 60.3 yards per punt last week, he recorded his second-longest average distance versus Tampa Bay with 52.5 yards per boot.

The Ravens spent a fourth-round pick on the former Penn State special teams Swiss Army Knife in the 2022 NFL Draft, and his kick power over the last two weeks has shown why.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley was neutralized in the New York Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but he still wound up finding paydirt in the second quarter.

Saquon’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iTH032wnjD — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 30, 2022

That was the bright spot of Barkley’s day, though, as the Seahawks’ defense stifled the Penn State product. Barkley carried the ball 20 times for only 53 yards in the loss, good for an average of 2.7 yards per carry.

While Barkley also caught three passes for nine yards, the offensive line didn’t do him any favors, either. Running lanes were hard to come by on Seattle’s turf.

Pat Freiermuth, tight end, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers in receiving yards in their 35-13 loss to the Eagles.

Freiermuth caught four passes for a team-high 57 receiving yards in the loss, but he wasn’t able to find the end zone, unlike Sanders, his former Penn State teammate.

Freiermuth has been a legitimate receiving threat for Pittsburgh, ranking No. 6 in receiving yards among NFL tight ends in his second NFL season.

Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki scored his third touchdown in three weeks in the Miami Dolphins’ 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions, but there wasn’t a Griddy celebration to follow this time.

Mike Gesicki avoided the Griddy after today’s score 😅 pic.twitter.com/lHr5yFzans — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 30, 2022

Gesicki caught three passes for 38 yards, including Miami’s eventual game-winning touchdown to continue his scoring hot streak.

The former Penn State tight end now has four touchdowns on the year, which is currently tied for ninth in the NFL.

KJ Hamler, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Another day, another long reception by former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler. This time, it was international.

Hamler continued his streak of long receptions with a 47-yard bomb against the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of the London crowd. The reception was his third of more than 45 yards in the last five games, catching another 47-yard pass two weeks ago and a 55-yard pass four weeks ago.

Hamler has only caught seven passes all season, but his presence to take the top off of opposing defenses has allowed him to average 23.6 yards per catch this season.

