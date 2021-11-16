Nittany Lions in the NFL | Defense accumulates turnovers, team-leading performances in Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season featured stout defensive performances from former Penn Staters.

One linebacker led his team in tackles for the fourth time, while two secondary fixtures accumulated turnovers.

Here are some standout performances from former Nittany Lions from the past week in the NFL.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys found their stride on both sides of the ball against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as they obliterated the Falcons 43-3.

The Cowboys’ stout defense was once again led by Micah Parsons.

The linebacker finished the game tied for a team-best six tackles, including one strip sack.

Parsons leads the team with 44 solo tackles and six sacks in his rookie season.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in shutout fashion, and Aaron Rodgers returned to lead the offense to a 17-0 victory.

Adrian Amos played a vital part in the Packers’ balanced defensive attack, evidenced by his fourth quarter interception in the end zone.

The safety accumulated four tackles and three pass deflections in addition to the interception, which is his second of the season and ninth of his seven-year NFL career.

Amos ranks second of the team with 60 total tackles and is tied for first with two interceptions.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions eluded the loss column on Sunday when they tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-16 at Heinz Field.

The visitors had a chance to take the lead in overtime thanks to a fumble by the Steelers’ Diontae Johnson, which was recovered by Amani Oruwariye at the Lions’ 45-yard line, but they missed a field goal on the ensuing drive.

Oruwariye’s fumble recovery was one of two in Sunday’s game. He also made seven tackles, two pass deflections and one tackle for loss.

The cornerback has 36 total tackles and three interceptions thus far in 2021.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to get back on the winning track following a bye week, as they lost 29-19 to the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Chris Godwin still managed to turn in a strong performance despite ending up on the wrong side of the result.

The wide receiver caught the ball seven out of the eight times he was targeted by quarterback Tom Brady, finishing with 57 receiving yards, including one that went for 15 yards.

Godwin leads the Buccaneers with 660 receiving yards. He also has four touchdowns and averages 13.2 yards per reception in 2021.

The five-year NFL veteran started every game for his team thus far in 2021 and did so for every game in the last two seasons, accumulating 4,200 receiving yards through his five years as a professional.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE