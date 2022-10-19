From bellcow ball carriers to ball-hawking safeties, former Penn Staters on both sides of the football showed out on the professional stage Sunday.

Week 6 of the NFL season also proved to be a potential momentum shift for a couple of players who have been dealing with injuries or experiencing a rough start to the season.

There was plenty of success to go around, so here’s some of the most notable performances by former Nittany Lions.

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year was all over the place in the Dallas Cowboys’ 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Micah Parsons tallied seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss as a part of Dallas’ defensive front. Parsons also dropped back into coverage and broke up his first two passes of the season.

Parsons has been a force on the defensive line for the Cowboys this season. The former Nittany Lion is currently tied for second in the NFL with six sacks through six games in the 2022 campaign.

Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

While Mike Gesicki’s celebrations may cause him to be the butt of the joke on social media, his performance in the Miami Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings counteracts that.

Gesicki caught Miami’s only two touchdowns in the loss. The former Penn Stater caught six of his seven targets for 69 yards on top of the two scores.

The Week 6 clash could prove to be a breakout game of sorts, as Gesicki had only nine receptions on the season prior to Sunday’s game.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley was back to his old self once again in the Giants’ sixth game of the season.

Barkley, who’s leading the league in rushing attempts, added to his high usage rate with 22 carries against the Baltimore Ravens. The former Nittany Lion ball carrier ran for 83 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

SAQUON IN CRUNCH TIME 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/HRRQ3rwDdM — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 16, 2022

Barkley will look to continue his bellcow statlines against the Jaguars on Oct. 23.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin had his number called frequently in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tom Brady targeted Godwin 12 times in the contest but was only able to connect with the former Penn State wideout six times. Godwin turned those six receptions into 95 yards for his highest receiving yards total of the season.

Godwin has only played in four games so far this season and has compiled 22 receptions for 250 yards.

Nick Scott, safety, Los Angeles Rams

Nick Scott put the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on ice with a game-sealing interception in the end zone with just over two minutes to go.

Nick Scott said gimme that 💪 pic.twitter.com/PVnJCFKAjG — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 16, 2022

The interception was Scott’s first of the 2022 season. On top of that, Scott also tacked on two tackles and a pass breakup in the win.

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders has been a staple of the Philadelphia Eagles’ run game this season and is part of the reason why Philadelphia is the only undefeated team remaining.

After not scoring a touchdown in 2021, Sanders recorded his fourth score of the year in the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Cowboys and Parsons. The Penn State product ran 18 times for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders has also assumed a bellcow-esque role in Philadelphia, as he’s No. 3 in the league for rushing attempts and No. 4 for rushing yards.

Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Allen Robinson’s season probably hasn’t gone the way he would’ve liked it to so far this season, but Week 6 provided an outlook of hope for him.

Robinson hauled in five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ win. His statline marked a season high in receptions and yards while tying a season high with one touchdown grab.

A-Rob hits pay dirt 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ur8lR2SbJQ — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 16, 2022

Robinson could see more looks his way from Matthew Stafford after a decent outing that he can build upon in later weeks.

KJ Hamler, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler is a deep threat. Plain and simple.

Hamler has only caught four passes all season, but two have gone for more than 45 yards — the most recent on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two weeks after receiving a 55-yard strike, Hamler reeled in a 47-yard bomb from Russell Wilson with under a minute left until halftime, which could have been a house call if Wilson hadn’t underthrown the ball.

K.J. down the field ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uc4ApYhpgY — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 18, 2022

Regardless, Hamler’s catch resulted in a field goal to break the 10-10 tie right before half. Hamler also caught a second pass, but it resulted in a loss of three yards.

