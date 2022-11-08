Penn State dominated Indiana 45-14 in Week 10, but its NFL alumni had a very quiet Week 9 in the big leagues.

Several former Nittany Lions didn’t play because of bye weeks this week, but even the ones who played didn’t register particularly notable performances.

Here are the few solid performances that former Penn Staters displayed in Week 9.

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders was far and away the most productive Nittany Lion alumnus this week.

Sanders ran 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown on Thursday Night Football to continue the Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated start to the season, which now sits at eight games.

Sanders’ touchdown marks his sixth of the year, which is a welcomed sight to the former Penn State ball carrier after failing to score a touchdown for the entirety of the 2021 season.

Sanders has played in all eight games for Philadelphia so far and has carried the ball 131 times, almost tying his 2021 total despite playing in four less games.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ever since Chris Godwin returned from injury on Oct. 2, he’s been a consistent target for quarterback Tom Brady. That wasn’t any different in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Although he only tallied 36 receiving yards, Godwin caught seven passes in the win, tying his season high for the third time. Since his return, Godwin has caught seven passes three times and six passes three times.

Godwin also ran the ball one time for a yard.

The former Nittany Lion would probably like to see his number called downfield more often, as his 5.1 average yards per reception is his lowest this season.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, Carolina Panthers

Former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos posted a respectable statline in what ended up being an ugly 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon ran all over the Panthers’ defense, but Gross-Matos tallied four total tackles and a tackle for loss in the defeat.

Gross-Matos recorded a season-high three solo tackles.

Bye weeks

Some of Penn State’s most prominent big leaguers were on bye weeks this week, rendering them unavailable to record any sort of statline.

Former Nittany Lions who got the week off included New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler and San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.

Parsons is currently a considerable favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award, while Barkley is No. 3 in the NFL in rushing yards.

