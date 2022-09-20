Penn State handled business at Auburn on Saturday, and a number of former Nittany Lions followed suit in the NFL the next day.

After a strong Week 1, this past weekend also impressed, with four different former Penn State players finding the end zone on Sunday.

Here are some notable performers from Week 2.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Washington Commanders

It’s been about as smooth a transition to the NFL as it could’ve been for former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

After hauling in two touchdown receptions in his first career game last week, Dotson came down with another in Week 2.

Jahan Dotson just knows how to find the end zone 👀 pic.twitter.com/vPCP5mIFZx — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 18, 2022

On top of his touchdown, coming with under two minutes remaining in the Washington Commanders’ 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, Dotson also tallied four receptions for 59 yards.

Dotson currently leads all rookies with three touchdowns.

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Through two weeks, no pass rusher has been as dominant as former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Last year’s defensive rookie of the year, Parsons has not skipped a beat in 2022, racking up two sacks for the second straight week on Sunday to go along with four tackles.

Micah Parsons is unreal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CrAtcBSPSp — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 18, 2022

Parsons consistently showed up in the backfield, helping pressure Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow en route to a 20-17 Cowboys victory.

Allen Robinson

Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson caught just one pass for 12 yards in his first game with the Los Angeles Rams, disappointing fans and fantasy owners.

However, Robinson bounced back in Week 2, hauling in four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Well hello there, ARob 😍 pic.twitter.com/Mpe9EOHsY5 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 18, 2022

Robinson’s first-quarter touchdown paid dividends for the Rams, who knocked off the Atlanta Falcons by just four.

Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

It was a big day for former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins.

Gesicki tallied four receptions for 41 yards and showed his hops on a first-quarter touchdown, his first of the year.

After trailing by multiple scores, the Dolphins stormed back and knocked off the Baltimore Ravens 42-38.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

After breaking out for 164 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1, former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley cooled off a bit in Week 2 but still put up some respectable numbers.

On 21 carries, Barkley rushed for 72 yards but failed to find the end zone.

The Giants now move to 2-0 on the season after defeating the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday.

Pat Freiermuth

Two former Penn State tight ends found the end zone on Sunday, with Pittsburgh Steeler Pat Freiermuth joining Gesicki with a score.

Freiermuth’s fourth-quarter touchdown narrowed the Steelers’ deficit against the New England Patriots to just a field goal, but unfortunately for Pittsburgh, it ultimately fell flat 17-14.

Former Penn State tight ends are eating good today 🍽@pat_fry5 finds the end zone 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lEMvTqMTEs — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 18, 2022

Freiermuth finished the game with four receptions for 22 yards.

