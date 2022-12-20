Impact plays were the story of Penn State’s NFL alumni script in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Four former Nittany Lions found paydirt during the weekend, with two players recording a career high in receiving yards. On top of that, a former Penn State quarterback found the field for significant playing time.

While the offensive players who used to don the blue-and-white uniforms posted more of the notable performances on Sunday, there were a couple of defenders that made an impact of their own.

Here are the most notable performances by former Penn Staters in NFL slate No. 15.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Washington Commanders

Jahan Dotson recorded the best game of his young career in the Washington Commanders’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

Dotson hauled in four receptions for a career-high 105 receiving yards and a touchdown. The touchdown marks No. 6 in nine games played this season.

The rookie wide receiver’s 105-yard outing is almost double his previous best of 59 yards. Much of that was thanks to a 61-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

The Penn State product missed a month of football between Oct. 2 and Nov. 14, but it looks as if Dotson’s back on a roll, as he’s caught a touchdown pass in his last two games.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin was the other former Nittany Lion receiver who posted a successful Week 15 performance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-23, but Godwin was able to record a solid game of his own, catching eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Quarterback Tom Brady has been looking at Godwin more and more as the season has gone on, and Godwin’s 100% reception rate helped further his case for targets. Godwin was targeted eight times in the loss, catching all of them.

Micah Parsons, outside linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons is among the favorites to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, according to FanDuel, and he added on to an already impressive season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Jaguars 40-34 in overtime, Parsons was a force defensively. Parsons tallied two combined tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in the loss.

The 2021 first-round pick has posted 13 sacks in 14 games so far this season, good for No. 4 in the NFL. Parsons’ fumble recovery was his second of the year, though he’s forced three of his own.

The former Penn Stater will look to keep the sacks coming in the Cowboys’ Christmas Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trace McSorley, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been plagued by quarterback injuries over the past two weeks, giving Trace McSorley an opportunity to take the field.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray went down against the New England Patriots last week, while backup Colt McCoy suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos. McSorley wasn’t able to impress in his appearance, though.

McSorley completed seven of 15 pass attempts for 95 yards and two interceptions, good for a 27.8 passer rating. McSorley ran once for eight yards as well.

The Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Broncos was McSorley’s third appearance this season, but he has yet to throw a touchdown pass.

Juwan Johnson, tight end, New Orleans Saints

Former Penn State and Oregon wide receiver Juwan Johnson is in the midst of his NFL breakout season, which was built upon in the New Orleans Saints’ 21-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Since his collegiate playing days, Johnson has switched to tight end for the Saints, which has been fruitful for the former Nittany Lion as of late.

Johnson caught four passes for a career-high 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Johnson has been a legitimate receiving option for the Saints, as he’s now scored five touchdowns in just as many weeks.

Currently, Johnson is tied for No.7 in the league with seven touchdown receptions, tied with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Jaylen Waddle, among others.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley bounced back from his 28-yard performance a week ago with an 18-carry, 87-yard showing in the Giants’ 20-12 win versus the Commanders that also featured a touchdown.

The former Penn State standout was a factor in the passing game as well, hauling in five of his eight targets for 33 yards.

Barkley is No. 4 in the NFL in rushing yards, tallying 1,170 yards so far this season, and some of that is thanks to his elusive cuts and juke moves that were seen on Sunday Night Football.

The Giants are in the thick of the NFC Playoff picture as they currently hold an 8-5-1 record this season. They’ll need Barkley to keep showing up in order to make a legitimate playoff run.

Arnold Ebiketie, defensive end, Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie made a splash in his one-year tenure with the Nittany Lions, and it was enough to make him a second-round selection.

While Johnson was making a splash on offense for the Saints, Ebiketie was causing a ruckus of his own with the Falcons’ defense.

The rookie defensive end recorded one total tackle, which was a run stuff, but his shining moment of the contest was a forced fumble, his second of the season.

