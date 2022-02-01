Micah Parsons might be getting ready to prove his talents on the sticks in the NFL Pro Bowl Madden Edition, but he’s still garnering some pretty high praise for real football, too.

Parsons is the 2021 recipient of the Dick Butkus Award, presented annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. Butkus himself first broke the news with a tweet at Parsons.

big shout out to @MicahhParsons11 this years butkus award winnerhe had a heck of a season and joins elite companykick ass in the pro bowl#butkusaward #DallasCowboys — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 1, 2022

The rookie linebacker responded with a thank you tweet of his own before later posting photos with the trophy.

Blessed 🦁🙏🏽 thank you! Mr.Butkus , I’m glad I can represent the brand and embody what it means to have dedication and work ethic! Thank you for the selection of becoming Butkus award winner which allows me to join elite company!! https://t.co/1UoOQbTKEZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2022

Butkus is a former Chicago Bears linebacker and NFL legend, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979 after a five-time All-Pro career.

The award was made in his honor in 2008 to “fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best high school, college and professional linebackers,” per the award’s website.

Fifty-one high school and collegiate scouts and media members vote on the award each year. Georgia’s Nakobe Dean won the collegiate Butkus award, while Alabama commit Shawn Murphy won for the high-school level.

Parsons finished 2021 with 84 tackles and 13 sacks, setting the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise record for sacks as a rookie. He was named the PFWA Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year a week ago and won two NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors during the season.

