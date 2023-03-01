With the NFL Scouting Combine officially kicking off with player workouts on Thursday, former Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher took to the podium Wednesday morning.

At 6-foot-4, 318 pounds, Mustipher may appear like a giant but is known for his upbeat, sometimes comedic personality when it comes to addressing the media.

Mustipher’s personality is part of what’s made him one of the Nittany Lions’ premier leaders over his five years with the program — that, and being a three-time All-Big Ten selection for his abilities on the field.

Here’s what was said from Mustipher at his combine media availability on Wednesday.

Plea for next Penn State DL coach

Just two days removed from John Scott Jr.’s departure as Penn State’s defensive line coach, Mustipher is already making a plea for his replacement.

Deion Barnes has skyrocketed up the coaching ranks since leaving the Nittany Lion program as a player in 2014. A graduate assistant and assistant defensive line coach from 2020-22, Barnes was promoted to an analyst position in late January.

Mustipher believes Barnes, who’s worked closely with Scott Jr. over the past two seasons, is worthy of another promotion, he told PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal.

PJ Mustipher is the first Penn State player to speak this week at the #NFLCombine. Asked him about Deion Barnes and Penn State’s vacancy at defensive line coach: “I want Coach Franklin to hire him. I think he should.” pic.twitter.com/8mpid7IMIw — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) March 1, 2023

“I want Coach Franklin to hire him,” Mustipher said. “I think he should because he’s put in a lot of work with our defensive line. Deion and Coach Scott, that tandem was phenomenal.”

Team meetings

On Monday, Mustipher began meeting directly with NFL coaches and front office managers.

The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears are the three teams Mustipher announced he had met with prior to his media availability.

Having worked with Patriots’ coaches in February’s East-West Shrine Bowl, Mustipher noted New England as a new favorite.

#PennState DL PJ Mustipher said he loved the coaching he received from the #Patriots staff at the Shrine Bowl. He told the coaches after the game he hopes they draft him.“I would love to be in New England.” pic.twitter.com/ObYHPPcemv — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 1, 2023

As for the Steelers, Mustipher said he met with Pittsburgh defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

Penn State DL PJ Mustipher said he met with Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar here at the combine. pic.twitter.com/Wm1XHvBYai — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 1, 2023

Teaming up with brother in Chicago?

As Mustipher’s shined over the past few years with Penn State, his older brother, Sam, has made a name for himself as the starting center for the Chicago Bears.

Having met with the Bears at the Shrine Bowl, PJ detailed what a potential reunion with his brother would look like.

PJ Mustipher has talked to the #Bears and is ready to face off vs his brother. "War is War" pic.twitter.com/AiZgBPFIrq — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 1, 2023

“Even though that’s my big brother, we gotta go after it,” Mustipher said. “It’s war on the football field but, at the end of the day, I have a lot of love for him. But hey, war is war.”

