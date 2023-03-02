Defensive backs will take the field in Lucas Oil Stadium for their NFL Combine workouts on Friday, but two of Penn State’s best draft prospects took the stage ahead of their workouts.

Cornerback and potential first-round pick Joey Porter Jr. and veteran safety Ji’Ayir Brown addressed the media on Thursday. The two defensive backs headed a room that led the entire country in pass breakups, with Porter Jr. finishing second on the team with 11 pass breakups in 2022.

Porter Jr.’s breakout season raised his draft stock through the roof, as many consider him to be a first round selection. While Brown isn’t projected as high, he will bring a physical presence to any locker room.

Here’s what the pair had to say on Thursday.

Confidence and Physicality

One of the major storylines for the Nittany Lions at the NFL Combine is the fact that Porter Jr. is a projected first-round pick. Penn State has never had a defensive back drafted in the first round before.

When Porter Jr. took the stand, he was all confidence.

Penn State cornerback and projected first-round pick Joey Porter Jr.: “I feel like I’m CB1 for a reason. I feel like I’m the best corner here. I’m here to show my talents and prove why.” pic.twitter.com/3XF4Go95Lh — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Brown impressed the Nittany Lion locker room in the weight room, earning the team’s Iron Lion award for his impressive weightlifting stats.

.@PennStateFball S Ji’Ayir Brown earned the program’s prestigious Iron Lion award this year for his work in the weight roomMax squat: 535Max bench: 365Power clean: 335At 5-11, 200 pounds. Insane pic.twitter.com/FIUvwdYcjM — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2023

NFL Connections

As his name indicates, Porter Jr. is the son of former longtime NFL linebacker Joey Porter. Porter was also the Pittsburgh Steelers former linebacker coach.

Of course Porter’s connections gave his son extra resources as he developed his game on the defensive side of the football, which included guarding some of the Steelers’ best players at the time.

Joey Porter Jr. has about 75 members of the media at his podium. He said as a high school player at North Allegheny he’d go 1 on 1 versus Antonio Brown at the Steelers facility. “I know he wasn’t going 100 percent.” pic.twitter.com/Rgx5huEjvz — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 2, 2023

