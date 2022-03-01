Saquon Barkley’s future as a New York Giant is in question.

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen notioned Tuesday that the Giants are willing to receive phone calls for the former Nittany Lion turned NFL Pro-Bowl running back.

"We're still working through that, but I'm open to everything," Schoen said Monday. "Like whether it's trading player for player; I'll listen to anybody. If it's trading a couple players -- I'm not going to say the entire roster, [that] we're open for business on the entire roster. But if anyone is going to call and they're interested in any of our players. I'm certainly going to listen.”

After two seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards to start off his career, Barkley has struggled to find the field consistently due to a number of injuries.

Barkley tore his ACL and strained his MCL in the second game of the 2020 season. When he returned in 2021, Barkley lasted just five games before a low-ankle injury cost him the remainder of the season.

2022 is the final year of Barkley’s rookie deal with the Giants. He is set to make $7,217,000 this season, before becoming a free agent in 2023.

