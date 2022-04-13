Out of the issues Penn State faced last season, wide receiver play was far from the worst.

Jahan Dotson did Jahan Dotson things, and Parker Washington followed, as did KeAndre Lambert-Smith beside him.

The three were responsible for more than 72% of the Nittany Lions’ 3,491 total passing yards last year, 1,182 of which came from Dotson alone.

With Dotson now headed to the NFL, a new face has emerged in the wide receiver room: Mitchell Tinsley, who tallied 1,402 receiving yards at Western Kentucky last season.

With spring practice weeks away from conclusion, players and coaches have now had an opportunity to see what their new pass catcher is capable of bringing to the offense in 2023.

“He’s steady Eddie,” James Franklin said Wednesday. “He’s just what you’d expect from a veteran who was top 10 in receiving yards in the country.”

No. 8 in receiving yards nationally a season ago, Tinsley was the focal point of quarterback Bailey Zappe’s practically pass-only offense at Western Kentucky.

Luckily for Tinsley, Penn State passes the ball a lot, too, especially when the run game performs as poorly as it did throughout 2021.

“He’s explosive,” Lambert-Smith said Tuesday. “I watched him when I first heard we got him, and I instantly fell in love with his game.”

To those who have watched and played with him and practice, Tinsley has all the intangibles of a great receiver.

To Franklin, his stats don’t lie about his skillset.

“He's refined in terms of how to run routes,” Franklin said. “Very consistent catching the ball.”

Aside from his on-field skills, though, Tinsley apparently brings more than meets the eye, and his locker room presence has been felt just months into his move to State College.

“He's someone you can look at the way they practice, the way they go about themselves, and you can model yourself after them,” Lambert-Smith said. “We share a lot of information with each other… We just teach and learn from each other.”

As for Lambert-Smith, this offseason has been one of growth, both physically and mentally.

His 521 receiving yards last season nearly quadrupled his total from a year before — and Lambert-Smith isn’t done yet. He said he feels like a new player ahead of next fall.

“I definitely feel like it’s one of those years,” Lambert-Smith said. “With [Dotson] leaving, I feel like my role has increased, and I’m ready to make plays for the team, build chemistry with the offense.”

Dotson served as the team’s No. 1 receiver each of the past two seasons, and despite his departure from the locker room, his presence is still felt by many, including Lambert-Smith.

“One thing I took from ‘Han is his releases and quickness and just the way he’d get after the ball,” Lambert-Smith said. “When I was with him, I used to watch my clips and his. I would critique his as if it was mine and just take the little things I could use and put into my game.

“So I still do that when he posts his little videos. I see how he moves off the ball. I always take little things from ‘Han and just quickness on the ball.”

With Dotson gone it’s now in the hands of Lambert-Smith and Washington to teach the younger receivers, just as he did for them.

Penn State’s receiver room is deep, but a handful of young guys should still see the field come next fall.

Two early enrollees who have impressed so far are Kaden Saunders and Omari Evans.

“Omari, he’s that fast, as advertised, and he’s quick on the ball,” Lambert-Smith said. “He's one of those guys who, if he gets fully polished and becomes that receiver that he can be, his ceiling’s pretty high.”

As for Saunders, a consensus 4-star recruit out of high school, his potential hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Kaden, he's a little more polished,” Lambert-Smith said. “Both of the guys are pretty good at route running, fast, speedy, quick, guys. I'm excited to see both of them in the future.”

For quarterback Sean Clifford, this year’s wide receiver room might be his best to date in his three seasons as a starter.

Whether it’s Tinsley, Washington or Lambert-Smith, Penn State’s receiving core has the same versatility it had a season before, but with more knowledge and experience.

“The whole wide receiver room has done a phenomenal job. They all add a ton of value,” Clifford said. “They work extremely hard, and they push each other, so it's been really competitive but really healthy as well.”

