Penn State athletics began to usher in a new era Friday.

Penn State President-elect Neeli Bendapudi introduced Patrick Kraft as the new vice president for intercollegiate athletics inside the Beaver Stadium media room.

Kraft will succeed current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour following her retirement, and his start date is set for July 1.

One of the first things Kraft said in his introductory press conference was that he’s an “emotional person,” which was evidenced through listing his thank yous to “everyone involved with this process” along with his family members.

In addition, Kraft acknowledged Barbour’s accomplishments through eight years in Happy Valley and called her “the best of the best” of athletic directors.

“This is a dream come true,” Kraft said. “It’s hard to render me speechless, but I feel that at this moment. I am honored to take over and continue what Sandy has done here. I’m going to build off of her legacy.”

While Bendapudi didn’t disclose specifics of the search process for the new athletic director, she said the search team talked to “the best people out there,” and she “couldn’t be more delighted” with the hire of Kraft.

Most recently serving as the athletic director at Boston College for just under two years, Kraft also spent time at Temple and Loyola Chicago in athletic administration positions.

The Libertyville, Illinois, native shed light on his experience walking on to the football team at Indiana and said it affects the way he conducts his work every day.

By putting in the work on the field and in the classroom, Kraft learned the benefit of creating relationships in both realms, a mindset he plans to instill in Penn State’s athletic department.

“I was determined, and I wanted to play in the Big Ten,” Kraft said. “I learned a lot from that experience, and it helps me do my job today because I understand.”

Drawing on his playing days, Kraft shared a story of how he shook Joe Paterno’s hand following an away game at Penn State in 1999 as Jay Paterno looked on in the Beaver Stadium media room during Friday’s press conference.

“Every time you played Penn State, you didn’t know if it was the last time you were going to meet Joe Paterno,” Kraft said. “No matter how upset we were that we lost, there was a line to shake Joe’s hand, and I was one of them.”

With a focus on serving the student-athlete in all aspects of life, Kraft said his goal is to make the Penn State student-athlete experience the best in the country.

“It takes this institution to help you achieve every aspect of every goal you have,” Kraft said. “We transform their lives and I don’t take that responsibility lightly. My passion is for the student-athlete. Their experience is paramount.

“Everything will start and stop with the student-athlete and their experience here at Penn State.”

That experience underwent changes over the last year with the inception of new name, image and likeness legislation.

Kraft acknowledged the evolving landscape of college athletics and agrees with the inception of the new laws.

“I think NIL legislation is great,” Kraft said. “I think athletes should absolutely have the opportunity to monetize their name and likeness.”

However, Kraft found that there are still some confusing and shady parts in the new landscape and doesn’t want student-athletes to pay the price.

While he’s still learning, Kraft said that he plans to address NIL when he starts at Penn State based on what he’s learned over the last year.

“I do have an issue with people just calling others on rosters, offering them money and then they go into the portal,” Kraft said. “We have to protect our athletes because there’s a lot of things happening that I don’t agree with.”

Not only did Kraft navigate a new era in college athletics at Boston College but he also improved the school’s facilities as well.

Kraft spearheaded multiple facility additions and upgrades during his time with the Eagles, including the construction of a sports medicine facility as well as a basketball facility expansion and football locker room upgrade.

The incoming athletic director said he spent time talking with James Franklin and other Penn State coaches thus far during his short time in Happy Valley.

Men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry and men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky were in attendance for Friday’s press conference, and both received praise from Kraft for their work.

After praising wrestling coach Cael Sanderson’s success by calling him “the G.O.A.T.,” Kraft said he looks forward to working with Shrewsberry and Gadowsky to grow not only the success of their teams but all 31 varsity programs at Penn State.

“I told Guy that we’re going to get to the Frozen Four,” Kraft said. “[Micah’s] the real deal and what we have to do is change what people think about Penn State basketball. We are committed to winning national championships and conference championships in 31 sports. We will continue the tradition of winning.”

Benduapudi said Kraft’s extensive experience in “coaching, academics, leadership, financial, facility management, fundraising, internal and external relationships” made him qualified for the position.

When examining Penn State as an institution, Kraft said the university “represents academic excellence” and referenced the passionate alumni and fan base.

From the community aspect of Penn State to expanding resources available to student-athletes, Kraft plans to create an unrivaled experience for Penn State student-athletes when he starts his tenure.

“We will do everything we can to help the students today,” Kraft said. “We’re going to do it with passion and we’re going to have a good time. I’m ready and now it’s time to get to work.”

