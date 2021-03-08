After joining James Franklin’s staff following his departure from Purdue in February, new Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter is settling into the program.

Poindexter spoke with the media for the first time since his hiring Monday, where he addressed topics ranging from his views on recruiting, the Nittany Lions’ current safeties and more.

Following four years as an assistant with the Boilermakers, Poindexter replaced Tim Banks, who left Penn State to become the defensive coordinator on Josh Heupel’s staff at Tennessee. Banks was a major reason for the Nittany Lions’ recruiting successes in Michigan in recent years.

“For me personally, when I’m looking for a safety it’s ‘does the kid love football and does he have a desire to play and compete?’” Poindexter said. “I’m looking for guys that have natural football instincts. Playing safety, I think it’s a lot of just naturally seeing the ball, knowing angles and just knowing how to attack the ball on every play.”

Poindexter will have an important role as a recruiter with Penn State, as he outlined areas of the country he will be targeting during the recruiting cycle.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Poindexter previously spent time on Virginia and UConn’s staffs as an assistant and was actively involved in recruiting.

“When I was at Virginia and UConn, I predominantly was in the Washington D.C. area, Northern Virginia and Maryland area,” Poindexter said. “When I went out to Purdue, I still had all that area, but I stretched all the way up to Maine and really had the whole Northeast...Here, I think they’re going to let me focus in on the DMV, maybe Michigan and a little bit of Indiana.”

While recruiting will inevitably be an important part of the future of the safeties room, the present is looking bright for Poindexter’s group.

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker opted to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to players and will return for another season in Happy Valley.

Brisker was ranked as the top safety in the Big Ten and named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

“He could have left, and that goes to what the coaching staff and the administrators have created in the environment to get a kid to say, ‘You know what? I’ve got another year and I want to come back and play, try to win a championship or try to finish it off right,’”Poindexter said.

“I think he’s coming back for all the right reasons. He loves his teammates, he wants to be a college player again, and being around this kid — he’s been awesome.”

Poindexter played collegiately for Virginia in the late 1990s, where he was a two-time consensus All-American before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 1999.

Since his time as a player, the game of football and the way the safety position is played has changed a lot — something that Poindexter recognizes.

“The game is totally different than when I played. You were seeing a lot of two-back, a lot of tight ends, more box play,” Poindexter said. “Nowadays, the safety is out in space, everything is spread out, and they actually have to be better athletes than I ever was to play in this day and age.”

Having spent the last four years with Purdue, Poindexter has gotten a feel for the Big Ten and what that style of football is like. That level of familiarity is invaluable.

“Being in this conference for four years knowing the style of ball and knowing the style of offenses that you’re going to face week to week, it definitely helps,” Poindexter said.

“Going from the American to the Big Ten was night and day, but now that I’ve been in the Big Ten… I’m kind of familiar with what their systems are, what their schemes are and what their personnel is, so it is a big help that I’ve been in this conference.”

