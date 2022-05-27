Classes may have just let out, but it was right back to the books last week for a number of Penn State’s newcomers.

After eight freshmen and two transfers arrived as early enrollees in January, the Nittany Lions welcomed their doors to five more freshmen and a graduate transfer when summer session classes began on May 16, with another junior college transfer set to arrive at some point in June.

From now until the start of its first practice session, set to take place in August, Penn State will enroll 12 more new faces, including 5-star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton and highly coveted Maryland transfer Demeioun Robinson.

Here’s a look at the May enrollees who could make an impact right away in 2022.

Hunter Nourzad, offensive line, redshirt senior

Of Penn State’s greatest flaws a season ago, offensive line performance is right there at the top of the list.

The Nittany Lions were the most sacked team in the Big Ten and finished second to last in rushing yards per game in 2021 — two statistical categories that directly correlate with the offensive line.

As spring practice began, James Franklin found another problem within his offensive line room: depth. The number of scholarship linemen on Penn State’s roster this spring was so low that the team had to reformat its Blue-White game.

With that being said, Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein must’ve been thrilled when All-American Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad strolled into town.

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Nourzad finished his career with the Big Red, starting 20 consecutive games at right tackle.

However, with both tackle positions likely to be taken by Caedan Wallace on the right and Olu Fashanu on the left, Nourzad’s future with the Nittany Lions could come within the interior, likely at either guard spot.

A competition will inevitably ensue prior to the season’s kickoff, and Nourzad should be a major player for a starting spot in Week 1.

Alex Bacchetta, punter, freshman

Losing Jordan Stout, an All-American in 2021, is no bite-sized hole for Penn State as it pieces together its depth chart ahead of the fall.

With Stout now off to the Baltimore Ravens to inevitably start at punter, the Nittany Lions have decisions to make about what direction they want to take at the position.

Barney Amor and Gabriel Nwosu took most of the reps at punter throughout the spring, but with a highly touted freshman — Alex Bacchetta — having enrolled last week, things could swing very quickly in Penn State’s punter room.

2022’s No. 1-ranked punter in the nation, according to Kohl’s Kicking, Bacchetta is no ordinary freshman special teamer.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Bacchetta averaged 40.3 yards on 24 punts his senior season (Stout averaged 44.8 over his career.) and showed versatility and poise as a kicker, nailing 24 of 24 field goals inside 45 yards over his high school career.

Bacchetta likely has as good a shot as any freshman on the roster to start as soon as Week 1.

Cristian Driver, defensive back/wide receiver, freshman

Penn State’s defensive back and wide receiver rooms are loaded as the team enters the fall. But despite this, one freshman sets himself apart from others in a search for early game action because he plays both.

Cristian Driver, the son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, was already wowing coaches before he arrived on campus because of his willingness to play wherever he was needed.

“We had initially offered Driver as a defensive back, and he said he wanted to play wideout,” Franklin said in December, “then about halfway through the season, he texted and said [he] would trust the coaches and be open to playing anything and would be excited about playing defensive back.”

Because of this willingness and potential versatility as both a wideout and defensive back, Driver could be a candidate for some meaningful time on special teams early on in the season.

