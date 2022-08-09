Playing college-level football straight out of high school isn’t easy, but the in-season adjustment of competing at a higher level will likely be the reality for a few Penn State true freshmen.

According to 247Sports, the Nittany Lions’ incoming freshman class ranked No. 6 in the country with three 5-star recruits — defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, running back Nick Singleton and quarterback Drew Allar — to their name as well.

A number of players will make their blue-and-white debut this year, and while some may only see the field a couple of times, there are a handful of newcomers who are already receiving significant buzz.

Abdul Carter, linebacker

In the midst of a competition-fueled summer across multiple positions, linebacker stands out among them all after the NFL Draft decimated the room by taking three starters from the 2021 season.

With only one starter (Curtis Jacobs) returning to the lineup and safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland in line to start at the Will and Sam spots on the edge, there’s plenty of opportunity for newcomers to earn snaps at the Mike as soon as the season begins.

Abdul Carter, a 4-star recruit from Philadelphia is well in the mix to see early playing time at any linebacker position, even middle linebacker, which defensive coordinator Manny Diaz dubbed the “quarterback of the defense.”

The 6-foot-3 linebacker also made headlines earlier this offseason when it was announced he’d wear the No. 11 jersey, the same number that was worn by past Penn State linebacker greats like LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman, Brandon Bell and Micah Parsons.

Nick Singleton, running back

It’s not every day that a program can say it received the commitment of the top-ranked running back. Penn State secured that achievement in the 2022 recruiting cycle after Nick Singleton chose the Nittany Lions over a litany of other schools.

From what it sounds like so far this offseason, Singleton has earned every bit of his 5-star status in the eyes of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, describing the Reading, Pennsylvania, native as a “very gifted runner” and that he “has special talent.”

However, Singleton’s development is still in its early stages, and he still has a lot of work to do to be fully acclimated to college football.

“He’s still got to progress in protections and the fundamentals of tailback play, whether it’s inside zone, outside zone or a gap scheme,” Yurcich said. “Those are all things that I know Coach [Ja’Juan] Seider will teach extremely well and thoroughly, and we’re going to continue to see growth with him.”

Behind Keyvone Lee, Singleton is in good shape to see backup duties in his inaugural season, and the Penn State faithful should be on the lookout for his development in those fundamental areas.

On top of his potential workload on the offensive side of the ball, Singleton has been working with the kick return unit. Fourth-year running back Devyn Ford has been returning kicks for the past two seasons, but Singleton “has some juice and has some size,” according to special teams coordinator Stacy Collins.

Kaytron Allen, running back

The blue and white has made it a point to fix its running game after a 2021 season that didn’t feature a 100-yard rusher and ranked No. 118 in yards per game. Kaytron Allen could be a part of the solution.

While the hype around Singleton perhaps puts Allen in a shadow, Allen, a 4-star running back out of IMG Academy, has been quietly impressing since he enrolled early in the winter.

Penn State’s run game won’t feature a traditional bell cow running back but rather a running-back-by-committee look because of the talent in the Nittany Lions’ backfield.

“We’re sharing a lot of reps right now, so it’s been a lot of fun to watch all the backs,” Yurcich said. “I think we have a really good backfield.”

The division of carries in a multiple-running back scheme will only benefit Allen this early in his career.

Zane Durant, defensive lineman

Defensive line is a position of depth for Penn State, as a number of players could see the field immediately, including freshman Zane Durant.

The 4-star defensive lineman has been raved about by the coaching staff since he enrolled early in January. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 272 pounds, Durant possesses an athletic ability in the trenches that will be a valuable asset for the Nittany Lions.

The depth chart has yet to be released, but with Durant’s mix of athleticism and size, largely thanks to his previous experience at linebacker in high school, he’s likely to be a factor in the trenches in 2022. James Franklin had said this spring that Durant was “flashing” with a serious chance to contribute this fall.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive end

No. 29 recruit Dani Dennis-Sutton is the Nittany Lions’ highest-rated addition in the 2022 recruiting cycle and is also another defensive end who could see the field early on in his career.

Dennis-Sutton hails from the McDonogh School, the same school that veteran leader PJ Mustipher attended for high school, and has record-setting goals for himself, insinuating on Twitter that he wants to beat the school’s sack record. Coincidentally, the sack record is the same as Dennis-Sutton’s jersey number — 33.

Paired with his 6-foot-5 frame, Dennis-Sutton owns an athletic prowess that could easily be described as above average and will be a factor in earning playing time as a true freshman.

