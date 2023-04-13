Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley’s is headed back east.

McSorley has signed with the New England Patriots, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Patriots sign QB Trace McSorley. pic.twitter.com/hV8OHnDPSi — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2023

McSorley was drafted in sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared just three times over two season with Baltimore. In 2020, he threw a touchdown pass to former Ravens' receiver Marquise Brown, McSorley's first and only NFL passing touchdown.

In 2021, McSorley was signed by the Arizona Cardinals but didn’t see any action. He made his first career start on Sunday Night Football against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this past season. He played in six games in 2022, throwing for 412 yards.

McSorley led Penn State to a Big Ten Championship in 2016 and holds the record for the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season at Penn State. He did hold the record for the all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns before Sean Clifford passed him last fall.

