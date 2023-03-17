Another former Penn State player is on the move.

Nittany Lion tight end Mike Gesicki signed with the New England Patriots on Friday morning.

Patriots have agreed to terms with TE Mike Gesicki on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. (via @MikeGarafolo, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/7ElHW3MSdD — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2023

His contract is a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gesicki played for the Miami Dolphins for five seasons and racked up 362 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

He played at Penn State from 2014-17 and was recruited by new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was the head coach of the Nittany Lions at the time.

