Over the last few years, there have been a number of changes in college football that have ultimately improved the sport and overall fan experience.

NIL agreements, conference realignment and the College Football Playoff are a few of those examples, but while there have been some reforms that have helped the college game, there are others that have done the opposite.

After seeing the display put on in Penn State’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois on Saturday, it’s safe to say the new overtime format, featuring the shootout-style two-point conversion rule, messed with what was already a good thing.

Starting this season, if two teams remain tied after two overtimes, each offense gets one play to get into the end zone from the three-yard line, switching off like innings in baseball starting in the third frame.

But we’ve seen so many great examples of games where the original overtime rules made them instant classics while providing constant excitement for fans.

Michigan in 2013 provided an iconic win for the Nittany Lions, but even Penn State’s overtime loss to Ohio State the following year was a phenomenal showing from both teams that featured an abundance of effort and strategy put into the 25-yard drives.

Regardless of whether the Nittany Lions pulled out a win against the Illini this past weekend, most people can agree that the new format felt less exciting and rather excruciating for both sides once it got past about four overtimes.

It had the feeling of a hockey shootout with everyone’s attention on one single play that would decide the whole game.

But unlike the NHL, there are 12 games in a college football season compared to 82 in hockey, making each one crucial to each team’s season.

Why make it so that it comes down to that type of finish?

The NCAA had a good thing going with the old college football format, even if it goes past two overtimes. Starting at the 25-yard line makes it likely that the teams end up scoring sooner rather than later.

The change was likely inspired by Texas A&M’s seven-overtime 74-72 win over LSU in 2018 in which the two teams combined for a record 197 plays and 146 total points scored.

Then, the two-point conversion rule started in the fifth overtime, which seems a bit more fair to both teams considering what is put into a game that goes that long.

Since then, the goal of the NCAA was to limit the number of plays each team runs in overtime.

But between switching sides after each frame and each team being able to call a timeout, the nine-overtime finish may have ended up taking longer than the previous format would have.

Seeing the rule for the first time perplexed many, and it’s something the NCAA should absolutely look at this offseason to evaluate whether the current guidelines should remain in place.

Regardless, the 25-yard overtime format was one of the special aspects of college football. Making the rule so that there’s less of it makes things feel much more gimmicky and overall worse for both the teams and fans.