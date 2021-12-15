National Signing Day Tracker | Penn State football makes it official with No. 6-ranked 2022 recruiting class

Early National Signing Day is officially upon us, and much of Penn State's No. 6-ranked 2022 recruiting class is putting pen to paper. The Nittany Lions started the day with the fifth-ranked class but fell one spot when their signings ended.

Official signings began early this morning, and one player who committed to the Nittany Lions flipped to another school before it was all said and done.

Here's a quick look at each prospect as more and more make it official throughout the day.

Drew Allar, quarterback

One of Penn State's top all-time quarterback recruits was the first to make it official for the Nittany Lions on signing day.

Allar recently got bumped up to a 5-star prospect. He stands at 6-foot-5, 228 pounds.

Alex Bacchetta, punter

A 3-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite rating, Alex Bacchetta was the second to put pen to paper for Penn State.

The punter was a MaxPreps All-American and averaged 41 yards on six punts as a sophomore.

Anthony Ivey, wide receiver

The first Pennsylvania native to make it official for James Franklin was Anthony Ivey.

The Manheim Township product is a 4-star wide receiver prospect. He received all-state honors in all four seasons of his high school career.

Andre Roye, offensive lineman

Andre Roye was the first and only member of the expected 2022 class to flip to another school.

He committed to the Nittany Lions on Sept. 23 but flipped to Maryland on signing day.

Roye is a 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle prospect who will now be competing against Penn State instead of with the Nittany Lions.

Zane Durant, defensive line

Zane Durant became the first Florida native to ink his intent for Penn State in 2022.

Durant is a 6-foot-1, 251-pound defensive lineman. He recorded 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks during his senior campaign.

Nicholas Singleton, running back

The No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania, Nicholas Singleton, is officially a Penn Stater.

Singleton made splashes recently, winning the Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year and then following it up with the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

The 4-star dominated his competition throughout the 2021 season, rushing for 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Beau Pribula, quarterback

The future of Penn State's quarterback room is set.

Beau Pribula signed his letter of intent shortly after Allar did, adding another Pennsylvania native into the class.

Pribula is rated as a 3-star prospect. He was a first-team All-State selection this past year after throwing for 2,676 yards and 33 touchdowns.

KJ Winston, safety

Penn State dipped into Maryland again for its 2022 class with KJ Winston.

Winston is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound 4-star safety from DeMatha Catholic, a school the Nittany Lions have had a connection with in the past.

The defensive back was selected as the All-Met Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Maleek McNeil, offensive lineman

A massive offensive line prospect from New York in Maleek McNeil inked his intent with the Nittany Lions.

McNeil stands at a huge 6-foot-7, 340 pounds as an offensive tackle prospect.

Jerry Cross, tight end

The first and only tight end currently in Penn State's 2022 class, Jerry Cross, made it official Wednesday morning.

Cross hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and stands at 6-foot-6, 257 pounds.

The 4-star prospect has 750 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his sophomore season.

Drew Shelton, offensive lineman

Penn State continued a big day for its offensive line with Drew Shelton.

Shelton stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and is rated as a 4-star prospect. He's the No. 5 overall prospect in Penn State's current class.

Cam Miller, cornerback

Penn State's second commit from Florida, Cam Miller, gave officially gave a boost to the class Wednesday.

Miller garnered All-State honors as a junior in 2020. He's a 4-star defensive back prospect.

Tyler Johnson, wide receiver

Tyler Johnson hails from the small town of Ridgeway, Virginia, but he put up big numbers in his senior year.

The 3-star wide receiver prospect had 1,278 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his final campaign.

Omari Evans, wide receiver

A Texas native, Omari Evans, was the next to sign on officially. Despite playing quarterback, among other positions, in high school, he'll likely play wide receiver in college.

Evans was a major dual threat, throwing for 853 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 818 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Ken Talley, linebacker

An All-American and Philadelphia native is coming to Happy Valley in Ken Talley.

Talley picked up 6A Public League MVP honors this year after racking up 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Keon Wylie, linebacker

Two-straight Philadelphia natives and linebackers boosted the signing day class for Penn State on Wednesday.

Wylie, and Imhotep Charter prospect, picked up 20 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior. He's rated as a 3-star prospect.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive lineman

Penn State officially locked in one of its highest-rated recruits.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, a product of the McDonogh School in Maryland, signed officially Wednesday morning. Current Nittany Lions like PJ Mustipher, Curtis Jacobs and Dvon Ellies also hail from McDonogh.

Dennis-Sutton was heavily recruited by other top programs, including Alabama and Georgia, but stuck with the Nittany Lions after they'd recruited him since his freshman year.

He's a 6-foot-5, 250-pound versatile defensive lineman.

Abdul Carter, linebacker

One of the only true linebackers in Penn State's 2022 class is Abdul Carter.

Carter fits the middle linebacker mold, picking up 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sack in his 2021 campaign.

He's a 6-foot-4 4-star prospect.

JB Nelson, offensive lineman

Penn State continued its strong connection to Lackawanna College with JB Nelson on Wednesday.

Nelson is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle. He's rated as the No. 1 junior college prospect in Pennsylvania and No. 2 in the country.

Kaleb Artis, defensive lineman

A 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman from New York in Kaleb Artis added to the 2022 class's defensive line.

Artis is rated as a 3-star prospect. He picked up 52 tackles and 19 tackles for loss as a sophomore.

Kaytron Allen, running back

Penn State's second running back recruit and second 4-star running back recruit, Kaytron Allen, made it official shortly after Singleton.

Allen was a touchdown machine for IMG Academy this year, picking 27 touchdowns on more than 1,400 rushing yards.

Cristian Driver, defensive back

A longtime connection in the recruiting process helped bring Cristian Driver to Happy Valley officially on Wednesday.

Driver's dad, famous Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, played under James Franklin in the NFL.

Cristian was introduced as a defensive back, but Franklin said the coaches are "still fighting" over whether he'll play defensively or as a wide receiver.

Mehki Flowers, defensive back

Mehki Flowers, the latest in a line of Harrisburg natives a Penn State, made it official just after 11 a.m.

Flowers seems most likely to play defensive back with the Nittany Lions, but Franklin hinted at the possibility of seeing him at wide receiver or returning kicks and punts, too.

Kaden Saunders, wide receiver

The very first prospect to commit to Penn State's 2022 class was one of the last to make it official on Wednesday. The coaching staff praised Saunders highly for his on-field and off-field products.

Saunders got a welcome from Jahan Dotson, who told him he hopes Saunders breaks every receiving record at Penn State and that he's making the best decision of his life.

The wideout is a 4-star recruit and the No. 4 prospect in Ohio.

