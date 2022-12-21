A long wait is over, as Penn State is putting pen to paper with its 2023 recruiting class.

The Nittany Lions kicked off their 12th-ranked group early Wednesday morning and have been rolling out official signings throughout the day. There are still a couple of question marks, including potential flips or new commitments, but the class is largely put together.

Follow along in this article for updates throughout the early National Signing Day.

Mathias "Mega" Barnwell, tight end/athlete

Technically the first commitment in Penn State’s 2023 class long ago, Mathias “Mega” Barnwell was the first new Nittany Lion announced early Wednesday morning.

Barnwell committed to Penn State very early in his recruitment process before backing off of the pledge for a short time. He re-committed to the Nittany Lions and has been solid ever since. The 4-star athlete’s introduction came from former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki.

The 6-foot-6 athlete will most likely convert into a tight end or defensive lineman once he steps on campus, exemplified by his performances at both positions in high school. He may also wind up at offensive tackle.

The Fredericksburg, Virginia, native recorded 10.5 tackles for loss, 38 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in his senior season. Offensively, Barnwell caught 21 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Alex Birchmeier, offensive lineman

Penn State made the offensive line a priority this recruiting cycle, and it‘s paid off in a big way with 4-star interior lineman Alex Birchmeier officially signing with the program.

Penn State’s No. 2-highest-rated prospect by 247Sports, Birchmeier has made a name for himself nationally for his career at Broad Run in Ashburn, Virginia.

Birchmeier, who kicked off Penn State’s cycle (during Barnwell’s period of being uncommitted) when he pledged in July 2021, joins a class with six of the top 10 Virginia high school prospects.

He and 5-star Jven Williams, the team’s two highest-graded prospects, are expected to make fast impressions next season among a highly projected Nittany Lion offensive line.

Tony Rojas, linebacker

Penn State’s top linebacker and top defensive player for the class of 2023, Tony Rojas, is officially a Nittany Lion.

Rojas is a 4-star, 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Fairfax, Virginia and is the third-best player in the state behind fellow signee Alex Birchmeier, who’s No. 2 in the state.

At Fairfax High School, Rojas was named The Washington Post’s All-Met Player of the Year for his role as a running back and a linebacker.

Rojas raked in 2,239 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns at running back, and at linebacker, he recorded 13 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Elliot Washington, safety

It came with some surprise when 4-star safety Elliot Washington flipped from Alabama to Penn State this past summer, but the Venice, Florida, native has made it official.

The Nittany Lions’ No. 5 ranked prospect of the recruiting cycle, Washington adds to a loaded group of incoming freshman defensive backs and has the ability to play both safety or cornerback.

Washington is rated as 247Sports’ No. 9 safety and No. 138 overall prospect for 2023.

Anthony Donkoh, offensive lineman

Anthony Donkoh signed his letter of intent to join Penn State’s program on Wednesday.

The 3-star interior offensive lineman is one of three offensive line commits in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2023, helping to ease the concern over depth on the offensive line that has been a problem in Happy Valley for a while now.

Donkoh, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, has been committed to Penn State since Jan. 28 but made it official on early national signing day.

Joey Schlaffer, tight end

Joey Schlaffer was the second tight end to ink his Penn State letter of intent in the early national signing day period on Wednesday.

His official announcement video came from a family member, his brother and former Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet.

Family Ties 🤞 pic.twitter.com/8riFoR0HAJ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022

Schlaffer joins fellow tight end Andrew Rappleyea as the two tight ends in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2023. The group could be three deep if Barnwell stays at the position.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Schlaffer has potential to be a legitimate jump-ball threat who also possesses athleticism.

Schlaffer caught 39 passes for 888 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season, while posing as a threat in the run game as well. The Reading, Pennsylvania, native ran 16 times for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including a 91-yard carry that was a season high for Schlaffer’s high school team.

Lamont Payne, cornerback

Penn State wants the best players in Pennsylvania to stay in Pennsylvania, and the No. 10 player in the state, cornerback Lamont Payne, has officially signed with the program.

A native of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, Payne attends Chartiers Valley and was one of the first members of the class to commit, announcing his decision in September 2021.

One of the earliest members, he was also one of the most vocal. Payne was often recruiting other members of the class, leading to cornerbacks coach Terry Smith calling him the “No. 1 driving force in this class.”

Payne is 247Sports’ No. 594 overall rated prospect of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Tyriq Blanding, defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding signed his letter of intent to join Penn State football on Wednesday.

Blanding is the No. 1 player from New York who will now try to make his own mark with the Nittany Lions.

The Middle Village, New York, native tallied 42 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks in his senior season.

The 3-star recruit stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 275 pounds.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback

Penn State’s only quarterback for the class of 2023 inked his name to make it official on Wednesday.

Smolik, who was a late-rising recruit from Iowa, had his introductory video done by the three members of Penn State’s current quarterback room: Drew Allar, Beau Pribula and Sean Clifford.

Sniper Gang 🎯 pic.twitter.com/dDDajzexew — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022

Jaxon Smolik was a 3-star quarterback out of West Des Moines, Iowa, and was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year for class 5A. He was a longtime Tulane commit before Penn State swooped in and offered him.

He burst onto the scene after a strong performance at the Elite 11 quarterback camp finals, while a broken collarbone held him out for much of his junior season.

Smolik stands at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and is the 34th-ranked quarterback in the class.

J'Ven Williams, offensive lineman

The lone 5-star of Penn State’s 2023 class, offensive lineman J’Ven Williams, has officially signed with the Nittany Lions.

For his career and progression at Wyomissing High School in Reading, Pennsylvania, Williams is rated as 247Sports’ No. 30 overall prospect and ranks as Penn State’s highest graded of the cycle.

Despite earning offers from schools such as Michigan, USC and Ole Miss, Williams wrapped up his recruiting process relatively early, committing to the Nittany Lions in February.

Williams — one of three incoming offensive linemen — will join a group with tons of talent and experience when he steps on campus.

Andrew Rappleyea, tight end

Penn State added the commitment of tight end Andrew Rappleyea to its early National Signing Day squad.

Rappleyea has been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 3, but he made it official on Wednesday. That comes after he was once committed to Michigan.

The 4-star tight end prospect is the No. 7 prospect at his position for the class of 2023, and the No. 3 player from Massachusetts.

The tight ends were a focal point of Penn State’s offense in 2022, combining for 12 of the team’s 27 receiving touchdowns so far this season. Rappleyea will look to make his mark on the tight end room when he steps foot on campus in 2023.

Cameron Wallace, running back

Cameron Wallace committed to Penn State on Monday and made it official on Wednesday by signing his letter of intent.

Wallace, standing at 6-foot, 180 pounds, is one of two running backs who committed to Penn State during the class. He stands alongside London Montgomery.

The Mount Vernon, Georgia, native is a speedster who can make explosive plays out of the backfield or on defense. In 2022, Wallace ran the ball 127 times for 1,221 yards and 13 touchdowns. On defense, Wallace totaled 92 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

As he was introduced, Penn State’s staff joked that defensive coordinator Manny Diaz grappled to get Wallace to play defense after seeing his film for the first time. Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider seemingly isn’t going to let that happen.

It’ll be interesting to see the versatility Wallace can add to Penn State’s roster.

Mason Robinson, defensive lineman

After flipping from Northwestern to Penn State last Tuesday, 3-star defensive lineman Mason Robinson has officially signed his letter of intent with the Nittany Lions.

A native of Owings Hills, Maryland, Robinson attends the McDonogh School — the same high school Curtis Jacobs, Dani Dennis-Sutton, PJ Mustipher and Dvon Ellies attended. Three of those four were on hand for his introductory video.

The McDonogh connection runs deep! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hFE3PVgEta — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022

At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Robinson has the ceiling to play either on the edge or interior when he steps on campus.

Robinson is rated as the No. 11 prospect in Maryland and No. 677 overall by 247Sports.

DaKaari Nelson, safety

Penn State doesn’t often dip into Alabama, but it did in this recruiting cycle, and it hit big, signing 4-star safety DaKarri Nelson.

A native of Selma, Alabama, Nelson attended Selma High School, where he shined as a lengthy, versatile defensive player with the ability to play both safety and linebacker.

Nelson’s recruitment was lengthy, with a ton of SEC schools trying to swoop in and grab the safety from Penn State. Him making it official is a big boost for Penn State, and he said the Nittany Lions stood out because of their track record developing safeties.

His introduction video came from one of those previously developed safeties, Jaquan Brisker.

Keep it rollin' Brizzy 😤 pic.twitter.com/SfF22A7b1F — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022

Nelson is the first Alabama prospect to sign to the Nittany Lions since wide receiver Harrison Wallace III two cycles ago.

He’s ranked as the No. 20 safety and No. 240 overall prospect by 247Sports.

Joseph Mupoyi, defensive lineman

He’s only been committed since Dec. 12, but 3-star edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi is now officially signed to Penn State.

Born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mupoyi originally began playing basketball at Archbishop Carroll in Washington (D.C.), before transitioning to football and transferring to St. Thomas More in Oakton, Connecticut, prior to this past fall.

Mupoyi joins three other edge-rushing prospects in the Nittany Lions’ 2023 class, although more could join due to the versatile nature of the group.

He’s ranked the No. 3 player in Connecticut and No. 438 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports.

Kaveion Keys, linebacker

Kaveion Keys signed his letter of intent to Penn State on Wednesday, just days after flipping his commitment to the Nittany Lions. He was introduced by a fellow Virginia native and former LBU product in Brandon Smith.

Keys, a former North Carolina commit, decommitted from the Tar Heels on Dec. 8 and committed to Penn State eight days later.

The Richmond, Virginia, native adds to a heavily recruited linebacker class that now features two true linebackers and three potential edge rushers.

Keys is the No. 4-ranked recruit from Virginia and the No. 21 linebacker. He hasn’t fully grown into his 6-foot-3 frame, but he could be a force in Penn State’s front seven when he does.

Zion Tracy, cornerback

Three-star cornerback Zion Tracy inked his name to head to Penn State and is the Nittany Lions highest-ranked player from Connecticut, playing at St. Thomas More in Connecticut despite being a New York native.

Tracy took an official visit to Syracuse on Oct. 10 but still chose the Nittany Lions on National Signing Day.

From Hempstead, New York, Tracy played wide receiver and corner, where he had five receiving touchdowns on offense.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner is the fourth-best player n in New York and the 68th-best corner in the nation, according to 247sports.

London Montgomery, running back

Three-star running back London Montgomery signed his letter of intent, making him Penn State’s newest member of the Lawnboyz.

Montgomery, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, tore his ACL this season during his final year of high school but is in rehab. James Franklin called him one of the best-kept secrets of the 2023 class when he signed.

He’s the seventh-best player in Pennsylvania and 35th-ranked running back in the country, according to 247sports.

At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Montgomery had 2,356 yards on 194 carries and 36 touchdowns in 10 games his junior year.

Carmelo Taylor, wide receiver

The lone wide receiver commit of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class signed his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Carmelo Taylor joined the Nittany Lion family on college football’s early national signing day, although he’ll be the only receiver in the class. James Franklin compared him to former Penn State receiver K.J. Hamler, who just so happened to introduce him to Penn State.

The 4-star prospect brings track-level speed to Penn State’s wide receiver room, as Taylor ran a verified 10.59-second 100-meter dash in high school. As such, the staff has alluded to him potentially contributing as a punt and kick returner.

Taylor’s commitment comes in a time of need for the Nittany Lions, who’re losing two of their top receivers to the NFL Draft and graduation.

King Mack, safety

Penn State signed one of its commits from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, 4-star safety King Mack.

Mack, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is Penn State’s highest-ranked player in the secondary for the class of 2023.

He helped lead the St. Thomas Aquinas secondary to a 38-21 victory in the Class 3M Championship, where he returned the first punt out of the half for a 58-yard touchdown.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety is the 19th-ranked player in Florida and the sixth-best safety in the nation, according to 247 sports.

Jameial Lyons, defensive lineman

Penn State has made a clean sweep on the top three highest-ranked players in Pennsylvania, with 4-star Philadelphia defensive end Jameial Lyons officially signing his letter of intent.

Once a 3-star prospect, Lyons quickly climbed up the rankings after committing in April amid a breakout senior season at Roman Catholic High School.

At 6-foot-4, 255, Lyons brings great size to the edge, which gives him the ability to play on the inside, as well.

Lyons is 247Sports’ No. 237 overall ranked prospect for 2023.

Ta'Mere Robinson, linebacker

Penn State’s newest pass rusher, 4-star Ta’Mere Robinson signed his letter of intent, wrapping up the early signing day portion of Penn State's recruiting class.

Robinson is the second member of Penn State’s new duo of “TNT”, consisting of himself and fellow linebacker Tony Rojas.

He got a warm welcome from one of the best linebackers in Penn State history, Paul Posluszny.

The Pittsburgh native is Penn State’s third-highest ranked player from Pennsylvania and is the highest-ranked pass rusher in the state.

Robinson is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and could play either linebacker or develop into an edge rusher on the defensive line.

The recruiting process has been a long one for Robinson, whose ties with Penn State have been heavy for years.

