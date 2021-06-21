Incoming wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. could be the next big ticket at Penn State, joining the ranks of talents such as Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki and Micah Parsons. But White will extend his talent outside of Beaver Stadium as well.

White is a multi-sport athlete who is committed to play both baseball and football with the Nittany Lions. He also excelled on the basketball court at Malvern Prep High School.

White is a 4-star wideout but is considered a legitimate MLB prospect with all of the tools necessary to become a serious ballplayer in the big leagues.

“His combination of size, strength, and speed is a rare combination not usually seen at this age,” Malvern Prep High School baseball coach Fred Hilliard Jr. told The Daily Collegian. “Most guys at this level are either big and strong but lack speed, or have speed but lack strength and size. Lonnie has both, and he has incredible footwork and body control.”

While many baseball prospects who are as highly touted as the Coatesville, Pennsylvania, native would forgo college to prepare to be drafted, White didn’t pass up the opportunity to play both sports at his dream school.

Malvern Prep head football coach Dave Gueriera, said this was a fantasy turned to reality for the 18-year-old athlete.

“Just being a Pennsylvania kid, always growing up rooting for Penn State, it's a dream,” Gueriera told the Collegian. “He had that dream, and I think after he got there for his visit and then built his relationship with Coach Franklin and Coach Stubblefield, I think it only enhanced how much he wanted to be there and play for them.”

White will get to live out that dream of playing for his state school but will do so while also competing in what is likely his strongest sport as of now.

White is the type of baseball prospect scouts salivate over: a five-tool player with tremendous athleticism and versatility that fits the frame of a modern MLB star.

His experience as not just an elite-level outfielder but as a basketball player as well is something James Franklin said comes in handy as a receiver for his program, creating instincts and intelligence that translate to the football field.

“I've always felt like wide receivers and [defensive backs] that can play basketball as well as football and do it at a high level [helps] the body control, the ball skills, all those types of things,” Franklin said on National Signing Day in December. “Then you magnify that with Lonnie, who also is a high-level baseball player and can track the ball as an outfielder, all those things really translate.”

White will bring a large number of attributes to the program with his athleticism and competitive nature — what he also brings is the mindset of a professional.

That starts with his humble nature and ability to be a great teammate.

Hilliard Jr. said Lonnie is a special type of a kid — one who is as impressive off the field as he is with a bat or ball in his hands.

“[He has] humility and selflessness,” Hilliard Jr. said. “There's not a single person at Malvern that doesn't realize that Lonnie is a once-in-a-generation type of athlete, yet Lonnie never expected or wanted to be treated any differently than his peers.”

That level of quiet leadership is something White’s baseball coach doesn’t often see in athletes at any level, let alone at the age of 18.

“He plays for his teammates, plays to win and doesn't worry about himself and literally has no ego,” Hilliard Jr. said. “He's one of the most humble and coachable players I've ever had, which is unfortunately rare at this level when you have a player as talented as he is.”

And Gueriera said no matter how much success White is seeing in any sport, he keeps the same level head and tries to just fit in with everyone else. But in the echelon of talent that White is, there’s something noticeably different on the playing field.

“He's a very humble kid [and] his humility is remarkable,” Gueriera said. “He's not the guy that's a chest-thumper [and] needs attention — he's really the opposite. He just wants to be one of the guys, but when he gets on the field, he's definitely not just one of the guys.”

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT