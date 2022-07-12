‘More than just the player’ | Ex-Penn State football player Aaron Maybin’s art, passion helping Baltimore area

Aaron Maybin represents the phrase “more than an athlete” in more ways than one.

Most people know Maybin as an All-American defensive end at Penn State who spent four years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. However, there’s a lesser-known side to him that sets Maybin apart.

The former NFLer and Nittany Lion defensive end is giving back to his childhood community of Baltimore as an artist, teacher, mentor and activist while focusing on his other passion: art.

While football is what he’s most known for, his love for art was his first love and how he’s currently making a difference.

Maybin’s love for art started when he was a young kid and intensified following his mother’s death.

“I was always a real outgoing, energetic, fun-spirited, happy kid, and that kind of changed at the point that my mother passed away,” Maybin told The Daily Collegian. “I became a lot less talkative, but I started creating a lot more, and I would, in a way, talk through my artwork…

“So through my visual art, I would tell certain stories of things that I was dealing with, not really knowing what depression was or what anxiety was, or what any of those things might have been.”

The former Nittany Lion participated in and created a variety of art forms, including African dance classes, before he even started football. Maybin’s expression through art at such a young age — whether it was paintings, photography or writing — is unique for a number of reasons.

However, two themes stand out right away: his hometown and the sport he played.

Baltimore is consistently ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., recording at least 300 homicides in the past seven consecutive years.

“As a young Black boy in Baltimore, you don't really learn a language of expression that isn’t tied in some way to violence,” Maybin said.

A large part of Maybin’s expression of himself and his culture through art, not violence, was thanks to his father’s push.

“It’s only so much lashing out and fighting at school, and all that kind of stuff that you can do, to express that you’re hurting,” Maybin said. “And my father always didn’t just encourage, but he demanded that I try to find other, more healthy ways of expression.”

Maybin’s love for art continued through his childhood. He won art competitions in Baltimore “pretty much yearly” and painted a 40-by-50-foot mural for the city when he was 11 years old. Maybin had college credits heading into Penn State from “one of the most prestigious art schools in the country,” the Maryland Institute College of Art, which were funded from his winnings of those art competitions.

Some of those competitions were hosted by Maybin’s mentor and famed artist Larry “Poncho” Brown, who’s had his art featured in numerous African American culture magazines, television shows and even on the walls of certain celebrities’ homes.

“Aaron would participate in all my contests, and Aaron was ranking second, third, first a couple times,” Brown told the Collegian.

The connection between Maybin and Brown spans much further back than the art contests Maybin participated in, as the two families knew each other when Brown was a kid, well before Maybin was born. But it was following the death of Maybin’s mother that the pair’s connection really started to form.

“When Aaron was showing signs of being artistic, his father just made sure that we had the chance to meet and connect,” Brown said. “And I’m glad he did, because we got involved after his mother passed away, which was a pivotal moment for us to meet at that particular time.”

The relationship between the two progressed and maintained even as Maybin’s football career took off, with Brown encouraging Maybin to keep up with his art during his college and NFL days.

Before Maybin retired from the NFL and CFL in 2014, he often had to work hard to balance his two loves, especially considering arts and athletics aren’t typically thought of going hand in hand.

“I was always the oddball for doing those things,” Maybin said. “I would be like the only athlete in these art classes and the dance classes and these plays and stuff like that.”

Although the two sides of Maybin might lie on different ends of the spectrum, his “relationship between the arts and athletics was symbiotic.”

Like his artwork, the former Penn Stater started his football career after his mother’s death when he was around 5 or 6 years old. And like his artwork, football revealed a different path to deal with his grief.

Football, though, was different in that it directly showed Maybin results from the work that he put in practicing and doing drills. And growing up in an environment like Baltimore where the focus is to “make it out,” that realization is important.

“When you think about what pathways exist to success in that kind of environment, sports is usually the first avenue that young Black kids like myself look at as an opportunity to get to reach that point of success,” Maybin said. “So from an early age, people would say I was big, I was fast, I was strong, maybe I could have a future in athletics.”

And success he did have.

In his final season with the Nittany Lions, Maybin recorded 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss before being selected No. 11 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent two years with both the Bills and the Jets before signing with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, where he’d retire.

According to Maybin, his love for the game has never wavered to this day, but his “desire to deal with the politics outside of the game and everything that goes along with the sport was what dwindled” as he neared the end of his athletics career.

“I’m somebody where I see myself as much more than just the player, and I always have,” Maybin said. “I always had problems, whether it was at Penn State or the NFL level, even in high school at certain points for a certain extent, with that idea of people wanting to box you in as an athlete and saying, ‘You’re supposed to act this way, you’re supposed to do this, you’re supposed to behave in this way.’ All of those things.”

Despite his rifts with the business side of football, Maybin said he’s still grateful for the platform that the game presented him in his post-football career.

Maybin dedicates his time to his art as well as becoming a positive change to the community that he grew up in. He’s a published author, teacher, activist and mentor in hopes of breaking the stigma of “making it out” — a goal Brown shares as well.

“When I grew up, whenever you talked about success, people used to equate success with getting money, getting resources and getting the hell out,” Maybin said. “But I never really saw that as success. I feel like when that happens, the communities continue to deteriorate because the people that have the resources necessary to change them are the ones that leave. So how does the city ever get better?”

In 2018, Maybin raised over $40,000 to provide heat in Baltimore City schools after the school system, and the students and teachers inside, endured heating issues during the winter.

More recently in June 2021, Maybin and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith reopened the Hilton Recreation Center in Baltimore after a 15-year closure. They launched Level Up Leadership Academy, a program that is aimed at enriching 10-to-12-year-old kids and is part of Smith’s Level82 organization.

In Maybin’s classrooms, he tries to relate with his students through their culture in a number of ways, including reading hip-hop lyrics in class because the content inside those lyrics often represents what’s going on around them.

Maybin’s projects for the local school system are inspired by his own experiences in Baltimore City schools and the contrast after his family’s relocation to Howard County, which lies right outside of Baltimore and is predominantly white.

“I went from being a terrible student to an honor roll student, not overnight, but in the span of about a year or two, and that was only because I went from having no resources to having an abundance of resources,” Maybin said. “I went from being in overcrowded classrooms to being in smaller class sizes. I went from being in spaces where we had 10-to-15-year-old textbooks and no computers for anybody to having computers for every kid and having brand-new everything. I was a student that was invested for the first time in my life.

“I thought that I was dumb. I thought that there was something wrong with me. How many of my friends that I went to school with back home in the city were the exact same way? How many of us were being failed by the school system that we thought was educating? That always really bothered me because once I got out there to that school, and I’m in this predominantly white school in this predominantly white town … I realized what I was missing out on my entire childhood.”

Outside of his services for the Baltimore City School System, Maybin is a published author. His most recent book, “Getting on Code,” calls for Black people to unify with one another to build a better society. On top of that, he mentors some of the Baltimore youth like Brown did for him.

The athlete-to-art-activist career path is seldom traveled, but Maybin attacks it with the same tenacity as he did on the gridiron.

“He’s found a different way to appeal to a group of people who were disenfranchised and is finding support in doing it,” Brown said. “There’s a lot to Aaron, and most important is he’s true to his conviction.”

Maybin’s positive impact on the youth has already been felt by one of his mentees, Young Elder, who’s following in his footsteps.

After Maybin raised money to install heating in Baltimore schools, Elder started a campaign to raise money after she saw a group of kids playing with an old basketball. Her campaign raised $300 for extra school supplies and sports equipment.

“I would say he’s, not famous, but he’s up there,” Elder told the Collegian. “So for him to reach down to me and help me out and show me the way and always supporting me, it kind of gave me hope because he has a bunch of things that he could be worried about, but he’s taking his time to help me out and give me advice.”

Of course, there’s still a lot of work to be done in Baltimore, but Maybin’s dedication to helping out the city that he grew up in is healing it one step at a time.