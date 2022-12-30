There’s been a lot of talk about quarterback Sean Clifford playing in his last collegiate game, but he’s not the only one on Penn State’s roster stepping on the gridiron for the last time with Penn State.

PJ Mustipher, Jonathan Sutherland and Ji’Ayir Brown are just a few other Penn Staters whose last college game will come in the Rose Bowl.

Those four players have played at Penn State for a while now, unlike receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who’s also playing in his last year at the college level, and chose to do so at Penn State.

Tinsley played at Western Kentucky prior to transferring to Happy Valley in the offseason, and he said he felt like a 5-star in the portal, receiving offers from North Carolina, Rutgers, Tennessee, Louisville, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and USC, among others.

“I was basically talking to all my dream schools,” Tinsley said. “My dream school was actually USC growing up. I was a big Reggie Bush fan. They had offered me.”

Despite having offers from a lot of Power Five schools, and his dream school USC, Tinsley chose to head east to Happy Valley for his final year of eligibility.

As soon as Tinsley entered the portal, Penn State offered him and wanted to see him immediately.

“I felt like they were really genuine and really honest,” Tinsley said. “They were like, ‘You come here and work, and you can earn whatever you want.’ I felt like that was important.”

All of the offers were something new to Tinsley because he lacked a single Power Five offer out of high school.

“I wanted to be at a Power Five school,” Tinsley said. “That was my goal. I wanted to go the junior college route and work my way all the way up.”

Tinsley went to junior college at Hutchinson Community College where he had 57 receptions, 656 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons.

Then he went to Western Kentucky in an offense that lives through the air, ranking him at No. 8 in NCAA receiving yards with 1,402.

Now, Tinsley is one game shy of wrapping up his college career at Penn State, and he has played in all 12 games, hauling in 528 yards and four touchdowns.

“Tinsley has been awesome,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “He comes from an offense in Western Kentucky where they threw about 60 times a game. Coming to Penn State, he wanted to go against the best of the best.”

Tinsley hasn’t had the same numbers at Penn State that he had at Western Kentucky because throwing the ball deep to its wide outs isn’t Penn State’s identity this season. Its identity is power running with its two freshman running backs.

“Not one time was there an indication of him being salty about not getting the ball,” Yurcich said. He is just a team guy. He’s a smart guy, very dependable, can do a lot of different things for you. He has been a top-notch kid. I love that kid.”

Yurcich said Tinsley picked up on his playbook very quickly, even though he just arrived in the spring. It helped that his roommate, Clifford, has a pretty good grasp on the playbook after six years in the program.

“Being my roommate, he was in my ear 24/7, asking about the playbook, constantly wanting to get better,” Clifford said. “‘When can we run extra routes?’ It was a great relationship we had throughout the year. I definitely will miss the guy but wish him well. I have one more with him, though.”

Going from no offers in college to playing in the Rose Bowl for a prominent Power Five program, Tinsley had to work and work, and work some more, which is a work ethic he credits to his father.

“My dad worked really hard,” Tinsley said. “He worked a lot of different jobs growing up. He always emphasized if you want something you gotta go get it.”

His father was only a piece of his work ethic because most of that drive came from within.

“At an early age, 5-to-6 years old, I was cutting grass and stuff like that,” Tinsley said. “If I wanted to earn money, this is what I had to do. For me, it came from within. Football is what I love to do, so it wasn’t really hard. It was hard, but it wasn’t really hard to work hard. It was something that I wanted to do.”

After achieving his goal, he hoped at Penn State he’d be able to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl or the College Football Playoff.

“I knew the type of team that we had,” Tinsley said. “The type of talent that we had, I was really expecting to be here.”

Tinsley said since he has checked the boxes of playing for a Power Five program and playing in a New Year’s Six game, all that’s left is to achieve his ultimate goal of playing in the NFL, and not just playing in the NFL, but staying in the NFL.

Right now, his focus is on the game a couple of days down the road, playing in the same stadium he watched his idols play in.

“It's a dream come true,” Tinsley said. “It's like a dream come true. My first Rose Bowl that I ever watched was USC vs. Texas, and Reggie Bush played, my favorite player, so it's kind of full circle.

I imagined it, I just didn’t know if it was going to happen or not.”

