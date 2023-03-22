A former Penn State player has agreed terms with a new NFL team.

Linebacker Troy Reeder, who played for the Nittany Lions for two seasons from 2014-15, has been signed by the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Wednesday.

He spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers where he racked up 11 tackles and forced a fumble in 17 appearances.

Previously, Reeder was a member of the Los Angeles Rams after the team picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

With the Rams, he tallied 230 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in starting 25 of 49 regular season games.

