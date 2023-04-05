Penn State added to its running back room Wednesday night with a transfer commitment.

Former Minnesota running back Trey Potts made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Coming Home , We Are !!! pic.twitter.com/MHGtHcKOgo — Trey Potts (@PottsTreyson) April 6, 2023

In his four years with the Golden Gophers, Potts compiled 1,198 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, with most of his production occurring over the last two seasons. Potts ran for 471 yards and three touchdowns on 101 attempts in 2022.

Potts, a Williamsport, Pennsylvania, native, will enter the 2023 season as a fifth-year back and will add experience to the Nittany Lions’ roster.

