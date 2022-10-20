On Tuesday, James Franklin defended his fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford and said he’s earned the spot to play, even after Penn State’s blowout loss to Michigan.

After the loss, Nittany Lion fans are wanting the blue and white to look to the future, meaning playing former 5-star quarterback Drew Allar and moving on from Clifford.

Thursday morning over zoom, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurchich came to Clifford’s aid and explained why the team is sticking with Clifford for the time being.

“What he brings to our team is invaluable to everything he does from a leadership standpoint, from a toughness standpoint,” Yurcich said. “He does all the little things that a true-freshman quarterback may overlook at times.”

Yurcich said Clifford knows how to orchestrate an offense and can change the play on the fly if the defense throws a different look than anticipated.

Clifford can motion receivers to check to see if the defense is in man coverage and if a younger player doesn’t know what he’s doing, he can help them out.

For example, Clifford tends to move true-freshman running back Nick Singleton around in the backfield and answers questions before the snap.

“Those are important things for the overall offense to be successful,” Yurcich said.

Yurcich did say Clifford has had his ups and downs this year, especially the interception in the season opener against Purdue.

“The one thing that sticks out most obvious to me is in Purdue he threw an interception in a critical part of the game, and then comes right back and leads us down to victory in a two-minute drill,” Yurcich said. “That really epitomizes Sean — his toughness.”

Despite fans urging Penn State to give the keys to Allar, Clifford still drives the Nittany Lions offense, even through the struggles.

Yurcich said Clifford is going to get through the struggles and work his “butt off” to get better.

“When guys work their tails off and practice really hard and dedicate themselves,” Yurcich said, “they are going to get better.”

