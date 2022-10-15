ANN ARBOR, Mi. — On the very first play of the game Saturday, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. body slammed Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson — well after the play was over — to incur a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty right out of the gate.

An ugly way to start? Sure, but it was far from the most egregious first-down defensive performance Penn State put on the field Saturday afternoon.

All told, Michigan averaged 8.2 yards per first-down play and scored touchdowns four times on a first-down play. The Wolverines were never behind their offensive schedule, not punting a single time and converting its only fourth-down attempt.

Additionally, Michigan was 11-for-17 on third downs, good for a 64.7% conversion rate, which often kept the Penn State defense on the field, vulnerable to an unrelenting Wolverine rushing attack.

“When you have teams like this where they are so schedule-based, you have to get them off schedule,” Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs said after the 41-17 loss. “First down, second down — those are really important, and then we have to come in and finish on third down no matter what circumstance.”

While Michigan was incredibly efficient throughout the afternoon, Penn State was equally as inefficient. The Nittany Lions went 5-for-16 in total on third- and fourth-down attempts Saturday, while averaging just 2.1 yards per play on first downs to constantly put themselves behind the chains.

The difference between the offensive efficiency numbers for Michigan and Penn State couldn’t be more different.

“Coming in and playing at Michigan, staying on schedule is everything. We definitely struggled with that today,” Penn State tight end Brenton Strange said. “We got in a rhythm a couple times, but that's just not enough when you come to a place like Michigan and you play a good team like that.”

Penn State’s putrid offense more than likely affected the strength of its defense, with Manny Diaz’s unit having to stay on the field for 41 minutes and 56 seconds in total, but it also gave up four drives that lasted double-digit plays.

“We weren't able to get off the field,” James Franklin said. “Fifteen-play drives, 12-Play drives, 16-Play drives — they controlled the line of scrimmage, and they controlled the game…

“We didn’t play well.”

A brutal Michigan running attack, which gained 418 yards in total, helped the Wolverines dominate Penn State and extend drives so effectively. There were plenty of occasions, too, when quarterback J.J. McCarthy broke contain and extended drives on his own.

McCarthy picked up 57 rushing yards on seven attempts, while the bruising duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards ran a whopping 44 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

“It's... running forward and falling forward on runs. Getting extra yardage on certain things. That's what really gets them on schedule,” Jacobs said. “If they can get a seven-yard run, a five-yard run to start the drive — that's gold for them.”

If Michigan and Penn State’s offensive stats being complete opposites wasn’t already a recurring theme, Penn State had virtually zero production running the football outside of a 62-yard quarterback keeper from Sean Clifford.

The trio of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Keyvone Lee ran 13 times for 41 yards. On first downs specifically, Penn State ran eight times for an average of just 2.5 yards per carry.

With such a stark contrast between efficiency ratings for the two offenses in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, it’s really not surprising to see such a lopsided score go in Michigan’s favor when the clock hit triple zeros.

Penn State knew coming in that Michigan was one of the most efficient offenses and best first-down offenses in the country, but the Wolverines still dominated from start to finish to continue their undefeated season and drop Penn State to 5-1.

“I think [it’s] just starting fast,” linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said. “Starting fast, whether it's the first quarter, first half or first play of the drive, I think we need to start faster.”

