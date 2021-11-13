Michigan running back Blake Corum ruled out against Penn State football

In a major swing for Michigan, star sophomore running Blake Corum will be out for the Wolverine’s matchup with Penn State Saturday, according to ESPN.

Michigan RB Blake Corum is OUT against Penn State today according to ESPN.Donovan Edwards will back up Hassan Haskins. — Justin Morganstein (@JmoTweets_) November 13, 2021

Through nine games in 2021, Corum has defined himself as the clear second half of Michigan’s two-headed monster beside senior Hassan Haskins.

In his absence, true freshman Donovan Edwards will back up Haskins as Corum’s replacement.

