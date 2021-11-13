You are the owner of this article.
Michigan running back Blake Corum ruled out against Penn State football

blake corum

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

In a major swing for Michigan, star sophomore running Blake Corum will be out for the Wolverine’s matchup with Penn State Saturday, according to ESPN.

Through nine games in 2021, Corum has defined himself as the clear second half of Michigan’s two-headed monster beside senior Hassan Haskins.

In his absence, true freshman Donovan Edwards will back up Haskins as Corum’s replacement.

