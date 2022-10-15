A sea of maize, a tipped-ball-bouncing-off-of-a-helmet interception and a halftime tunnel scuffle amidst a Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra performance made Penn State’s trip to Michigan interesting to say the least.

At times, it didn’t feel like a real football game was being played, but the final score dictates that it did indeed happen, with the No. 5 Wolverines knocking off the No. 10 Nittany Lions 41-17.

“We could not control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball,” James Franklin said postgame. “Offensively, obviously, we weren’t able to run the ball or convert on short-yardage situations to stay on the field, but defensively we weren't able to get off the field.”

It couldn’t have been a more lopsided first half, but a J.J. McCarthy pass — tipped by Chop Robinson and bounced off of the helmet of P.J. Mustipher — landed in the hands of Curtis Jacobs, who returned the ball for a touchdown, helping cut Penn State’s deficit at the half to only two points.

That’s when the two teams got into a halftime scuffle in Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel as Wynton Marsalis and his Jazz at the Lincoln Center orchestra played “Pedro Navaja” at midfield․

“A lot of fire in that situation,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said. “Shout out to them. They're a really good team, but it's nothing more than that. Just two teams that want to win.”

Maybe from the intensity of the scuffle in the tunnel, Penn State seemingly returned to the field with a new-found intensity, driving 70 yards for a field goal to open the second half. However, its inability to stop Michigan’s rushing attack led to its demise.

Wolverines running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have defined themselves as one of the country’s most dominant rushing tandems this season and proved just why on Saturday.

The two backs combined for 44 attempts, 339 rushing yards and four touchdowns, tantalizing Penn State’s run defense on nearly every carry.

There were times when the Nittany Lions just looked lost on defense, having trouble deciphering rushes within the A through C gaps and rushes bounced to the outside.

This was most apparent on a 67-yard Edwards touchdown rush when Penn State’s entire defensive line and second level failed to shift toward the outside, allowing Edwards to enter the secondary with ease.

Missed tackles also played a major role in Michigan’s ability to run all over the field, rushing for a total of 418 yards.

“There were way too many times the guys were just running through holes into the second level,” Franklin said. “I’m not happy with that number at all.”

Whether it was in the air or on the ground, Penn State couldn’t get anything going offensively, either.

Sean Clifford struggled amidst a number of questionable play calls from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, leading to just seven completions on 19 pass attempts for 120 yards from Clifford.

With the passing game in shambles, Penn State’s running backs failed to bail the offense out, with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combining for 12 attempts for 35 rushing yards.

With the exception of a 62-yard Clifford rush, en route to Penn State’s first score, and a 48-yard pass to Harrison Wallace III that led to a field goal, there wasn’t much else to cheer about on the offensive end.

With a 17-point deficit at the start of their first fourth quarter drive, Clifford took his shoulder pads off, signaling the appearance of freshman quarterback Drew Allar who also struggled to get anything going, completing five of 10 pass attempts for 37 yards in his brief Big House debut.

Clifford was having his shoulder looked at by Penn State’s medical staff, per the TV broadcast, and finished the game with his shoulder pads off on the sideline.

As to Clifford’s status, all Franklin revealed was that “Sean got hurt.”

