Tight end Tyler Warren (44) catches a pass from quarterback Sean Clifford for a touchdown during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

Michigan announced Friday that Penn State will be its Maize Out opponent — adding to an eventful month of October for the Nittany Lions.

Like Penn State’s signature White Out, Michigan has an annual Maize Out where fans unite in maize-colored clothing to try and intimidate their opponent.

The Maize Out game will take place on Oct. 15, kicking off a three-week stretch for Penn State that also includes the White Out and a clash against Ohio State.

The time of the matchup is yet to be determined.

