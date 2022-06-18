Michigan announced Friday that Penn State will be its Maize Out opponent — adding to an eventful month of October for the Nittany Lions.
Like Penn State’s signature White Out, Michigan has an annual Maize Out where fans unite in maize-colored clothing to try and intimidate their opponent.
The Maize Out game will take place on Oct. 15, kicking off a three-week stretch for Penn State that also includes the White Out and a clash against Ohio State.
The time of the matchup is yet to be determined.
Penn State’s defensive line got some added depth on Friday with the addition of a 2023 recruit.