It appears one former Penn Stater learned what number he’ll be wearing during his first NFL season on Wednesday.

Micah Parsons announced via Twitter that "Stixcity," his No. 11 jersey, will be following him to the Dallas Cowboys after the team drafted Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

The linebacker wore No. 11 during his two seasons with the Nittany Lions before he opted out of his junior campaign in 2020.

