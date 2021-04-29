Micah Parsons is officially the highest-drafted former Penn State football player since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018.

Parsons was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound linebacker dazzled with a 4.39 second 40-yard dash during his Penn State Pro Day.

Parsons opted out of the 2020 college football season due to coronavirus concerns, but he racked up 192 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five passes defensed and six forced fumbles during his two years as a Nittany Lion.

