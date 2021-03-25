Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh stole the show at Penn State’s pro day with their athleticism.

The linebacker and defensive end prospects had those in attendance mesmerized when they ran the 40-yard dash — Parsons was officially clocked at 4.39 seconds, while Oweh came out on top with a blazing 4.36 seconds.

Oweh said he wanted a 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash and also that he could have improved on some aspects of the other drills he participated in.

Parsons was disappointed to finish behind his former teammate, as the two have been training together throughout their time at Penn State and have consistently competed with each other for the best 40 time.

“We’ve been competing since freshman year, the moment I walked in and saw he was a freak, I knew I could test him mentally and I knew he was real good at football,” Parsons said. “I always like to keep up with [Oweh].”

Shaka Toney has seen both Parsons and Oweh go through their collegiate careers and he has had a front row seat to their crazy displays of athleticism like they showed at Pro Day.

“You can’t compete with freaks of nature, you just gotta let it be,” Toney said. “I’ve known Micah since he was in high school, and I’ve known Jayson since he was a freshman — they’ve been doing these things.”

Parsons finished with 19 bench press reps at 225 pounds, while Oweh tallied 21 reps.

Oweh’s vertical was as jarring as his speed — he jumped 39.5 inches, while Parsons was marked at 34 inches.

“In a lot of categories, we were really close,” Parsons said. “I think he had the edge on the day, but overall I think we competed our butts off today and showed scouts why we’re the most competitive duo in the country.”

The last NFL combine happened in 2019, and this year, scouts are using these pro days to collect the same official data they usually would at the combine.

In 2019, the fastest 40-yard dash time for an edge rusher was 4.41 seconds by Montez Sweat. The fastest time by a linebacker was 4.42 seconds by Devin White.

Oweh and Parsons bested both of those times, and both Sweat and White are established NFL starters already.

“I’ve always been a fast guy,” Oweh said. “It was always just getting the motor moving, because my start was always bringing my time down. Once I was able to get that, it was just a matter of chipping on the numbers and I was getting PRs every day.”

Both Oweh and Parsons are very highly regarded prospects, with Parsons likely to be a top-15 pick and Oweh on the fringe of the first and second round.

Oweh’s physical tools are the most attractive part of his game for scouts, but his production in the 2020 season wasn’t what he had hoped it would be.

The defensive end finished the year without a single sack.

“In terms of the zero sacks thing, it’s obviously there,” Oweh said. “But if you really are a savant of the game, you really understand what’s going on, you watch film and don’t just look at the box score, you understand that’s not even who I am, that’s not the type of player I am.

“If you go off Indiana, I would have had five sacks that game, things were just a split second off… My best years of football are ahead of me, and this is probably the best thing that could have happened. I’m going to use it as motivation.”

Parsons opted out of the 2020 season and despite not playing for over a year, he is still arguably the best defensive prospect in his class.

His versatility at the linebacker position is a huge reason teams regard him so highly.

“I just feel like I’m the most versatile player in this class,” Parsons said. “I can play middle linebacker, I can play outside and I can pass rush. I don’t think there’s any place I can’t play in the linebacker spot… I’m just going to make plays happen as I did at Penn State and show these guys why Penn State do the way we do.”

